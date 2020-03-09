Asus ROG Phone 3 Expected To Arrive With Snapdragon 865 Plus In Q3 2020 News oi-Karan Sharma

Coronavirus outbreak has already cancelled a list of big events which were scheduled to happen in the first quarter, but it seems that smartphone makers are planning to launch their products in the upcoming quarter. According to the latest report, Asus is planning to launch its next-generation gaming smartphone in the third quarter of 2020. The ROG Phone 3 is also confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 SoC series.

Smartphone gaming has attracted a lot of consumers across the globe and most of the OEMs have started offering at least one powerful gaming smartphone with best-in-class specifications. ROG (Republic of Gaming) is Asus' sub-brand which comes with top-notch gaming smartphones every year. The ROG Phone II has already received a huge demand in India and currently the phone is out of stock due to coronavirus outbreak in China.

The gaming lineup from the company has already witnessed growth and popularity in very less time. However, the overall smartphone business of the company has seen a downfall. Earlier reports claimed that the company has estimated around NT $10 billion of loss which is around 333 million US dollars.

This estimated loss record leads to a press conference held by the company in which it has announced that Asus is all set to launch two new smartphones in the market called the Zenfone 7 and the ROG Phone 3.

This announcement was done before the Qualcomm's 5G conference, however, both the smartphone are said to arrive with the Snapdragon 865 5G SoC. The launch of both the phones is postponed to the third quarter of this year because of the killer coronavirus epidemic.

Reports also suggest that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will arrive with the Snapdragon 865 Plus because the third quarter is the same time frame when Qualcomm will launch the Plus models of its flagship SoC. The ROG Phone II was also launched with Plus variant of the SD 855.

Just to let you know, Plus variant of Snapdragon chipset comes with slightly better performance with an overclocked processor. If this turns out to be true then ROG Phone 3 will be the first phone to arrive with Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC.

Source

Best Mobiles in India