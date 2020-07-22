Asus ROG Phone 3 Gaming Smartphone India Launch Set For Today: How To Watch Launch Livestream News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus is all set to bring its third-generation gaming smartphone in India. The ROG Phone 3 is scheduled to go official today in the country. We got to see the first glimpse of this handset via the press renders that surfaced online a couple of days ago. The company is hosting an online launch event for its upcoming gaming smartphone which has become the preferred mode for brands to introduce their new offerings. Read on to know how you can catch the event live online:

Asus ROG Phone 3 India Launch Live Stream Details

The Asus ROG Phone 3 launch event will be hosted online today, i.e, July 22. The company will be streaming the event live via its official social media handles including YouTube. You can find the video embedded below or can also click on this link to visit the dedicated page. The event will be live starting at 8:15 pm (IST).

Asus ROG Phone 3 Expected Features

The Asus ROG 3 Phone 3 has been tipped to launch with a 6.59-inch display. It will be an AMOLED panel which will come with an FHD+ resolution and a higher 144Hz refresh rate. The gaming smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and will be amongst the first few devices to debut with this high-end chipset.

The device will come pre-loaded with Android 10 OS and feature a custom ROG UI skin on top. It is said to come with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage configuration. Since this is a game-oriented smartphone, it is likely to have air vents for heat dissipation, liquid cooling technology, and trigger controls as well.

The device is said to be powered by a massive 6,000 mAh battery which will support 30W fast charging. It is worth mentioning that Asus was the first brand to incorporate such a massive battery on a gaming smartphone with the ROG Phone II.

Coming back to the ROG 3, the device is said to feature a triple rear camera module with a 64MP primary sensor. As for its availability, the device is confirmed to be available for sale on Flipkart and we can expect the company to announce the details at the launch.

Best Mobiles in India