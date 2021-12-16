Asus ROG Phone 3 Gets Massive Discount Of Rs. 12,000 In India; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Flipkart is now hosting Big Saving Days Sale which will be live until Dec 21. During the sale, smartphones, headphones, and other gadgets are available at discounted price tags. The Asus ROG Phone 3 has also received a huge price cut at the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The smartphone was launched last year with a flagship processor, higher refresh rate, and so on.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Price At Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

The base 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model of the ROG Phone 3 is now available for Rs. 34,999 instead of its selling price of Rs. 46,999. The high-end 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model can be purchased at Rs. 38,999 instead of Rs. 49,999. If you make the payment using an SBI Bank credit card, you can get a 10 percent instant discount on both storage models. With this, one can grab the base model at Rs. 33,999.

Asus ROG Phone 3: Still Worth Buying?

You might think if the ROG Phone 3 will be worth buying in 2021. Yes, it can still be worth buying if you are a gaming enthusiast. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Upfront, the ROG Phone 3 has a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate.

For imaging, the phone comes with a triple-camera setup comprising of a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and 5MP macro lens. For selfies, the ROG 3 has a 24MP camera sensor at the front. The phone also supports 8K video recording at 30fps and 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps.

The device also packs a huge 6,000 mAh battery with a 30W fast charging. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and 5G network, GPS with NavIC, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and dual front-facing speakers for connectivity.

So, you'll get a powerful chipset along with impressive camera features at just Rs. 33,999 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. Besides, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the ROG Phone 5 can now be purchased at Rs. 48,999 instead of its original price of Rs. 49,999.

