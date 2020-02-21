Asus ROG Phone 3 Next-Gen Gaming Smartphone To Launch With Pre-Installed Google Stadia News oi-Karan Sharma

Asus ROG Phone 3 is expected to be the next-generation gaming smartphone from the company and there are already a lot of leaks surfaced on the web. According to the latest report, the gaming smartphone will arrive with pre-installed Stadia game streaming service. However, there is no information available about the launch of the device. The news comes after Google announced the support for Stadia game streaming on Asus ROG Phone 2.

To recall, Google launched this service back in 2019 only for Chrome OS devices and Pixel series smartphones. But it seems that the company is now expanding the support gradually to other devices also. Stadia is a cloud-based service which allows users to play and stream games directly on mobile devices, TVs, and PCs without any need of consoles.

Asus ROG Phone series is known for its best gaming experience with a lot of dedicated gaming features, with the addition of Stadia the company can attract more hard-core gamers to increase the sale. The company has announced that the upcoming gaming phone is in development and it will be launched with pre-loaded Stadia.

Currently, Google Stadia have a library of games with the following titles:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Borderlands 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Darksiders Genesis

Destiny 2: The Collection

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy XV

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Red Dead Redemption 2

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Watch Dogs Legion

Wolfenstein: Youngblood among others

Besides, Google has also announced the support for Stadia on smartphones from other bands. Now Google Stadia will also be available on Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, and Razer phone series.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that all the Asus ROG Phone 2 went out of stock in India and it might take time to get back in stock because of coronavirus breakdown in China. Let's see when Asus is going to get the stock back in India.

Best Mobiles in India