Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865 Plus SoCDebuts In India: Price And Specifications

Asus has unveiled its new generation gaming smartphone called the ROG Phone 3 in India. The smartphone was announced via an online launch event hosted on the company's official social media handles including YouTube. The Asus ROG Phone 3 is launched as the first smartphone In India to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. The remaining features it packs are also high-end. Let's have a look:

Asus ROG Phone 3: What's The Highlight?

Starting with its fascia, the Asus ROG Phone 3 incorporates a 6.59-inch display which is an AMOLED panel. It has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Additionally, the display comes with HDR 10+ certification and offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Protecting the display is the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layer on top.

Moving to the rear, the device features a triple rear camera setup which has a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also a 13MP wide-angle-sensor with 125-degree FoV and a 5MP macro sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, the device features a 24MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor which clocks at 3.1GHz. Also, there is an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. The device is announced with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB USF 3.2 storage.

The gaming handset comes with "GamesCool 3" technology with an improved Copper 3D vapour-chamber to keep it cool during extensive gameplay. There is also an AeroActive Cooler 3 that is claimed to lower the temperature of the smartphone by up to 4-degree Celsius.

The Air Triggers on the ROG Phone 3 are said to offer better haptic feedback than the previous generation models. For security, the device offers an in-display fingerprint scanner. To keep everything in check, there is a massive 6,000 mAh battery which supports 30W fast charging.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Price In India

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will cost Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage would be selling at Rs. 57,999. The device will be first up for sale starting August 6 in India. You will be able to buy the handset via Flipkart.

