Asus ROG Phone 5 Black 12GB RAM Variant Now Available In India: Price, Sale Offers News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus ROG Phone 5 launched in two color and storage configuration in India. Both color variants with the base 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option already went on sale. Now, the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM model in black color available for purchase in the country for Rs. 57,999. However, the high-end storage model in white color is still unavailable.

To recall, the Asus ROG 5 series comprises -the standard ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 Pro Ultimate Edition. However, the Pro and the Ultimate Edition models are yet to go on sale in India.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Features

The flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC handles the processing paired with Adreno 660GPU. Upfront, the ROG Phone 5 has a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2,448 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. There is the 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both front and rear panels and the device also comes with a new GameCool 5 cooling system.

Running Android 11 wrapped under ROG UI and ZenUI custom interface, the device packs a 6,000 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support. Moreover, the phone includes a triple rear camera system that offers a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 24MP front-facing camera.

Asus ROG Phone 5 12GB RAM Black Variant: Where To Buy, Sale Offers

The high-end model of the ROG Phone 5 is already up for grabs on Flipkart. The e-commerce site is offering 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, flat Rs. 100 off on first Flipkart Pay Later order of Rs. 500 and above. Besides, there is a no-cost EMI option for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users and up to Rs. 14,600 off on exchange of old phones.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Worth Your Money?

Some features like the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, GameCool 5 cooling system, and a 3.5mm audio jack make it a great buy. However, lack of an official IP rating, some camera features like OIS technology are drawbacks for a flagship smartphone. Nowadays, other brand's mid-range devices include these features. Besides, you can get more advanced camera features on the OnePlus Pro at the same price tag.

