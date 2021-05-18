Asus ROG Phone 5 White Color Variant Goes On Sale In India; Where To Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus ROG Phone 5 series was launched back in March in India comprising the standard ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and the ROG Phone 5 Pro Ultimate Edition. However, the Pro and the Ultimate Edition models are yet to go on sale. The standard model that was only available in the black color variant, can now be purchased in the white color option as well.

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the white variant is now listed on Flipkart at Rs. 49,999, similar to the black model. However, the same color for the high-end 12GB+256GB variant is still not available for purchase.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Features

The handset gets a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2,448 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Besides, the handset features the 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on both front and rear panels and HDR10+ support. Additionally, the ROG Phone 5 also comes with the ROG logo with RGB lighting on the back and the new GameCool 5 cooling system.

It packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with Adreno 660GPU. The device runs on Android 11 with both ROG UI and ZenUI custom interface and packs a 6,000 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support.

You get a triple-rear camera setup including a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro sensor. Upfront, it has a 24MP selfie camera.

Sale Offers

Flipkart is giving a 10 percent off on HDFC bank credit card, 12 percent off on HDFC bank debit and credit card EMI transactions. Besides, there is a 5 percent unlimited cash back for Flipkart Axis back credit card users, 10 percent off on first transaction using Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card users.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Should You Buy?

The ROG Phone 5 is the perfect pick for mobile gamers. This time, the device also gets a headphone jack. Like the predecessor, it does not support a microSD card. We usually see the flagship devices skip the microSD slot; however, lack of official IP rating is a drawback for the handset in this segment.

