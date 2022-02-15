Asus ROG Phone 5s And ROG Phone 5s Pro Unveiled In India; Price & Specifications News oi-Megha Rawat

Asus ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro have been officially launched today in India. Both of the Taiwanese company's latest gaming phones were unveiled digitally during the event. Last year, the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro were released. Both phones include the Snapdragon 888+ processors and a high refresh rate with AMOLED screens. The latest ROG Phone models also have triple back cameras and compatibility for fast charging.

Asus ROG Phone 5s And ROG Phone 5s Pro Features

The India versions of the Asus ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro are almost similar to their worldwide equivalents, which debuted in August of last year. Both ROG Phone variants use the same 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,448 pixels) Samsung AMOLED E4 display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness and operate on Android 11 with ROG UI on top. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield protects the display.

The Snapdragon 888+ SoC and Adreno 660 GPU power the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro. The RAM options for the ROG Phone 5s are 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 18GB. The ROG Phone 5s Pro, on the other hand, is the only phone with an 18GB RAM option. The ROG Phone 5s comes in three storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, while the ROG Phone 5s Pro only comes in 512GB.

Both the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro have a triple back camera arrangement with a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor for images and movies. A 25MP selfie camera sensor is also included on the front of the phones.

Asus ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro Battery And Price

Both the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro have front-firing dual speakers. A 6,000 mAh battery with 65W rapid charging is also included in the phones. Both the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro have ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press, making them ideal for gaming. The phones also have 5G capabilities.

The Asus ROG Phone 5s costs Rs. 49,999 in India. This is for an 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. This phone is also available for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage at Rs. 57,999. The Asus ROG 5s Pro model with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage would cost you Rs. 79,999. The series will be available on Flipkart in India on the 18th of this month.

