Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro India Launch Slated For Feb 15; Expected Price, Features
Asus is all set to announce new ROG phones in the country. The brand has officially confirmed that it is launching the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro in India. Both handsets were originally launched back in August last year in the international market. The ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro are launching on Feb 15 in India and they are powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888+ processor.
Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro India Launch On Feb 15
Both the Asus ROG Phone 5s and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro will be launching on February 15 at 12 pm (noon). The event will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel. As of now, there is no info regarding the availability of these handsets in the country. We expect both can be purchased via Amazon and Flipkart.
Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro Features In India
As of now, Asus has not revealed anything regarding the features of the Indian variants of these devices. We expect they will offer similar specs in the country as the global models. Both handsets offer similar specs except for some minor changes.
The gaming smartphones have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2448 pixels) Samsung AMOLED E4 display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits of peak brightness. The standard Asus ROG Phone 5s comes with up to 18GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, while the Pro model is available in only 18GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage option.
Moreover, both handsets run Android 11 with ROG UI skin on top and pack a 6,000 mAh battery with 65W charging support. For imaging, they come with a triple rear camera setup housing a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP macro shooter. For selfies and videos, there is a 24MP sensor at the front.
Other aspects include dual front-facing stereo speakers and 5G, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for connectivity. They also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
Additionally, the Asus ROG Phone 5s was announced in Phantom Black and Storm White color options and the ROG Phone 5s Pro comes in a single Phantom Black color option. It remains to be seen whether the brand will bring the same color variants in India. Lastly, both the models measure 173x77 x9.90mm in dimensions and weigh 238 grams.
Asus ROG Phone 5s, ROG Phone 5s Pro Expected Price In India
As of now, there is no info regarding the pricing of the handsets in India. At the time of global launch, the brand did not reveal its pricing as well. Looking at the features, we can safely assume the handsets will be flagship offerings and will target other brands' premium models. Further, the brand is also holding a contest that will give you a chance to win the Asus ROG Phone 5S. To know the contest in detail, click here.
