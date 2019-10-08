Asus ROG Phone II FOTA Update: Game Profile Sharing, Key mapping And More News oi-Rohit Arora

Asus has rolled out a new FOTA update for the company's most powerful gaming smartphone- Asus ROG Phone II. The new FOTA update adds a number of new features to the gaming handset to improve the overall performance and to further elevate the gameplay experience.

The new FOTA update for the Asus ROG Phone II goes by the version number- 16.0631.1908.12_M3.13.33.28_20190923. It seems that the new update will be rolled out gradually during the course of a month as we haven't got the notification on our ROG Phone II review unit.

The company also hasn't released any information related to the size of the new FOTA update for the gaming handset. However, Asus has released a changelog for the new FOTA update.

The changelog is as follows:

• Armoury Crate - Added AirTrigger, Key mapping and macro customisation options for Game scenario profiles, and sharing game profiles with other ROG Phone 2 users

• Bluetooth Calls - Added options to switch between connected Bluetooth audio devices on the fly directly on the call screen

• AirTrigger 2 - Now launch any app by long squeezing or short squeezing the device.

The aforementioned FOTA update suggests that the 'Armoury Crate' will receive several new features. The air triggers 2 will now support key mapping and the ROG Phone II users will be able to share game profiles with other ROG phone II users. The game profile sharing seems quite useful. It can help ROG Phone II users build a game community to step up the gameplay experience on the ROG Phone II.

With the new FOTA update, the ROG Phone II users will also be able to launch any app on the handset by just squeezing the edges of the handset. Besides, the new update will also allow users to seamlessly switch between connected Bluetooth audio devices directly from the call screen.

We will keep an eye on new information related to the new FOTA update for the Asus ROG Phone II. Meanwhile, you can read the full review of the ROG Phone II on our website. Notably, Asus ROG Phone II is the most powerful Android smartphone in the market. The handset comes at a starting price of Rs. 37,999 in the Indian market for the 8GB RAM variant.

The higher variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB inbuilt storage will be launched later this year in India at Rs. 59,999 and will be bundled with the powerful 30W ROG Charger, AeroActive Cooler, and the Aero Case in the box.

In addition to deliver the best-in-class gaming performance, Asus ROG Phone II also excels as an everyday smartphone. The handset boasts the first-of-its kind 120Hz display and is backed by a massive 6,000 mAh battery cell.

