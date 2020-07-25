Asus Rog Phone II Might Get Discontinued In India; New ROG Phone 3 Variant In Works News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus's third-generation gaming smartphone called the ROG Phone 3 made a debut a few days ago in India. The device comes as a successor to the ROG Phone II which is one of the most popular gaming smartphones in India. It was the first handset to come with a 120Hz display panel in the country. But, it seems that the company is deciding to pull the plugs off this high-end gaming smartphone. Details are as follows:

Will Asus ROG Phone II Discontinue In India?

According to a report via HT Tech, the Asus ROG Phone II will be discontinued in the Indian market. The company's Business Head, Dinesh Sharma revealed this information to the publication in an interview. However, it is not revealed by when the device will officially go off shelves in the country.

Additionally, the report suggests that the company will be launching a new high-end variant of the ROG Phone 3 in India. The upcoming model will be announced with 16GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage. The company plans to bring the device in India if it sees an increase in demand.

Also, the upcoming model will have a higher price tag. But no hint as of now how much the spike there will be in terms of pricing compared to the previous models. The company is yet to announce the launch details if the new variant as well in India.

Speaking of the remaining models, the ROG Phone 3 is launched in two different configurations including 8GBRAM+ 128GB storage and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage model.

The base model is priced at Rs. 49,999, whereas, the top model is launched at Rs. 57,999. The company will be hosting its first sale on August 6 in India via Flipkart. It remains to be seen if the newly suggested 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model will arrive ahead of the first sale or we will have to wait for a while.

