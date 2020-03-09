ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Asus ROG Phone II Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With New Features

    By
    |

    Currently, Asus ROG Phone II is not in stock but the users who already have the devices must be happy with this news. The gaming smartphone has finally started to receive the latest Android 10 update over-the-air. The smartphone has received the Android update after 6-months of its launch. The gaming phone was launched with Android 9.0 Pie.

    Asus ROG Phone II Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With New Features

     

    The Android 10 update comes with a bunch of features including Dark theme which can be enabled and disabled for a particular app or their phone user interface. It also comes with a new gesture mode, users can use the gesture navigation to head to the home screen, launch Google Assistant and a lot more.

    The update has also arrived with improved privacy over personal data. According to the report, all the privacy controls are now in one place and the user can customize the privacy according to their requirement. You can set location sharing permission on apps which you want to share rather than sharing to all the apps.

    The update also comes with system improvement and bug fixes. The company claims that the update will make the phone more interesting for gamers. It will also claim to offer bettering gaming performance with higher frame rates. According to the company, the Asus Android 10 update for the gaming smartphone will start rolling out from today via firmware-over-the-air.

    To recall, the Asus ROG Phone II comes with 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1MS pixel response time, 49Ms lowest touch latency with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood, the gaming smartphone is juiced by the 2.96GHz Snapdragon 855+, clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU and 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage.

    The gaming smartphone also houses 3D vapour chamber for internal cooling, copper heat sinks for max heat dissipation. The ROG Phone II is fuelled by a 6,000 mAh battery with ROG HyperCharge support.

    Source

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 17:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X