Asus ROG Phone II Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With New Features

Currently, Asus ROG Phone II is not in stock but the users who already have the devices must be happy with this news. The gaming smartphone has finally started to receive the latest Android 10 update over-the-air. The smartphone has received the Android update after 6-months of its launch. The gaming phone was launched with Android 9.0 Pie.

The Android 10 update comes with a bunch of features including Dark theme which can be enabled and disabled for a particular app or their phone user interface. It also comes with a new gesture mode, users can use the gesture navigation to head to the home screen, launch Google Assistant and a lot more.

The update has also arrived with improved privacy over personal data. According to the report, all the privacy controls are now in one place and the user can customize the privacy according to their requirement. You can set location sharing permission on apps which you want to share rather than sharing to all the apps.

The update also comes with system improvement and bug fixes. The company claims that the update will make the phone more interesting for gamers. It will also claim to offer bettering gaming performance with higher frame rates. According to the company, the Asus Android 10 update for the gaming smartphone will start rolling out from today via firmware-over-the-air.

To recall, the Asus ROG Phone II comes with 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1MS pixel response time, 49Ms lowest touch latency with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under the hood, the gaming smartphone is juiced by the 2.96GHz Snapdragon 855+, clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU and 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage.

The gaming smartphone also houses 3D vapour chamber for internal cooling, copper heat sinks for max heat dissipation. The ROG Phone II is fuelled by a 6,000 mAh battery with ROG HyperCharge support.

