Asus ROG Phone To Raise Bars With 18GB RAM; Benchmark Results Out

Asus ROG is a known face in the gaming smartphone lineups available in the market. The company is all set to introduce its new-generation gaming device dubbed ROG 5 on March 10. The launch is set for a global market with the device conformed to pack the Snapdragon 888 processor. Its India launch has also been tipped and it will arrive as the first handset powered by the new flagship-grade Qualcomm processor. The device has now paid a visit to Geekbench ahead of the launch which suggests the brand is in the final phase of testing the handset.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Specifications Leaked At Geekbench

The Asus ROG Phone 5 has the Asus_I005DB model number as per Geekbench. The smartphone will use an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 1.80GHz clock speed according to Geekbench. The listing notes 'lahaina' motherboard which is related to the Snapdragon 888 processor.

What catches the attention here is the massive 18GB RAM configuration. As of now, none of the brands has launched a smartphone with this high RAM capacity. The maximum available RAM on a flagship smartphone is 16GB. The Samsung Galaxy S11 Ultra and the company's own ROG Phone 3 offers 16GB RAM.

It would be interesting to see if the Geekbench listing is true, then Asus will definitely raise the standards in the flagship gaming smartphone segment. The brand previously did so by incorporating a 144Hz refresh rate display on the ROG Phone 4. Also, the minimum storage capacity could be raised to 512GB with this high-end RAM.

But, this is just speculation, we will have to wait for some official confirmation on the same. Apart from the RAM and processor, the ROG Phone 5's Geekbench listing also confirms Android 11 OS. We can expect it to be a stock Android layout as the previous generation Asus ROG smartphones. The gaming smartphone has logged 113 points and 3468 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core test.

