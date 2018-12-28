Asus rolling out new FOTA update for ZenFone Max Pro M2

The Taiwanese tech Giant Asus has recently launched its mid-range smartphones the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max M2. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is the successor of the company's widely popular ZenFone Max Pro M1 and the company is already rolling out an update for the device. Asus recently announced that it is rolling out a new update for ZenFone Max Pro M2 smartphones.

The new update for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 smartphones carries the build number IN-15.2016.1811.177 and is being rolled out the masses in a phased out manner. This means that the update will make its way to all the ZenFone Max Pro M2 smartphones gradually. If in case you own a ZenFone Max Pro M2 and have not received the update on time, you always have the option to check for it manually. The steps to check for the new update is fairly simple, all you need to do is head to the Settings > System > System Update. Following these steps, you can easily check for an update manually and also update the device if the update is available.

Asus has also listed the official changelog which the new update brings. The new update improves the performance of the device along with the fingerprint and touch firmware. The update also optimizes camera and te audio output of the device. Besides, the update also brings improvements to the smartphone's " display edge" and bounces the Android Security patch to November 2018.

To recall, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 flaunts a 6.26-inch display with FHD+ rsolution. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2260 pixels and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top. The device is backed by a Snapdragon 660 chipset paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics and 6GB of RAM for multitasking. The smartphone has 64GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD card slot. The device is fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery unit.