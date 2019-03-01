Asus rolls out Android 9 Pie beta for Zenfone Max Pro M1 News oi-Karan Sharma Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 starts receiving the Android 9 Pie beta update. Here is how you can take part in the testing phase.

Google released its Android 9 Pie back in July 2018, at the initial stage the latest Android version was only introduced to the latest premium smartphones. Later all the smartphone brands started rolling out the update for all the compatible models. Asus has also followed the same rule for rolling out the latest Android update. Now finally the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is receiving the Android Pie update.

However, this is not the stable version of the Pie update, the company mentioned that this is the beta testing phase and everyone is open to take part in the beta testing. In order to take part in this beta testing, you need to apply on the Asus website. So if you are familiar with dealing with the pre-release software then you can submit your request to take part in the open beta testing.

The company is running the testing phase so that they will make sure that there are not a single bug or issues during the release of the stable version. The beta programme will help the company to find all the possible bugs and fix them before the actual release.

"This program gives you access to early updates for feedback and testing so that the official Android Pie update is served as delicious and stable as you'd like it," Asus noted in a statement on its website.

Before Installing a Beta Firmware on your device you need to know a few things:

Owning a ZenFone Max Pro M1 is crucial

Willing to provide information including IMEI, Serial Number(SN), Current Firmware for the beta test setting

Be familiar with the Android operating system

Be able to read and provide feedback in English

"Please keep in mind that this is a beta software program, the beta software updates are sometimes not as stable as our official Software Updates. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks," says Asus on the website.