Asus rolls out FOTA update for ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus has started rolling out a new FOTA (Firmware Over The Air) update for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is the company's popular mid-tier smartphone. The new update rolled out by the company brings some improvements to the device's camera and fingerprint scanner. Asus has also rolled out a new software update for the ZenFone Max Pro M1 last month which has brought along the August Android security patch. Now, with the new update, we can expect an enhanced user experience on the ZenFone Max Pro M1.

Asus has mentioned that the new FOTA update will be rolled out on a batch by batch basis. The update is available for all the ZenFone Max Pro M1 devices and if users have not received the update as of now there is nothing to worry. Users can also check for the update manually, all they need to do is follow some simple steps. To check for the update manually head to the Settings > System > System update.

The changelog does not mention anything extensively apart from describing that the update brings only improvements and optimization for the selfie camera and the fingerprint scanner. Asus has not mentioned any build/ version number of the update and also there is nothing mentioned about the file size. Asus has also recently released a 6GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 which comes with a 16MP front camera and a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary lens and 5MP secondary lens.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro Mi features a 5.99-inch FHD+ FullView display. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and offers a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The display is crisp and produces vibrant colors.

In terms of design, the ZenFone Max M1 offers a premium look with the metal unibody design. The fingerprint scanner is mounted at the rear panel of the device. The rear panel also houses the dual rear camera setup. At its core, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC based on 14nm process. The SoC is paired with an Adreno 509 GPU for graphics. The device has three RAM variants including 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and two storage variants including 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage