Asus smartphones receive permanent price cut up to Rs. 5,000 News oi-Karan Sharma Asus range of smartphones receives a permanent price slash. Here's the list of Asus smartphones which you should consider before buying.

Asus launched a series of budget range and mid-range smartphone back in 2018. It seems that the company is planning to clear the stock for making some room for the upcoming smartphones this year. In this process, the company has announced a permanent price slash on some the smartphone. The list includes ZenFone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone 5Z.

So if you are planning to buy this then hold your purchase until March 2, because the new price will be applied on the phones from March 2. you can purchase these Asus smartphones on Flipkart.

Zenfone Max Pro M1

Earlier the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant was available for Rs 9,999 now the smartphone receives a price cut of Rs 1,500 and will be available for Rs 8,499. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB ROM was available for Rs 11,999, now it is available for Rs 10,499. The top-notch model with 6GB RAM also receives a price cut of Rs 1,500 and now available for Rs 12,499.

Zenfone Max Pro M2

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 received a price cut of Rs 3000 on all the storage models. The base model with 3GB RAM +32GB ROM is now available for Rs 9,999 down from Rs 12,999. The 4GB + 64GB storage will cost you Rs 11,999, and the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 13,999.

Zenfone Max M2

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 receive a price slash of Rs 1,500 and now the 3GB + 32GB variant is up for sale at Rs 8,499. The 4GB + 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,499 down from Rs 11,999.

Zenfone 5Z

The Zenfone 5Z receives the highest price cut in the list. All the models of Zendfone 5Z receive a permanent price slash of Rs 5,000.

6GB + 64GB = Rs 24,999 (Rs 29,999)

6GB + 128GB = Rs 27,999 (Rs 32,999)

8GB + 256GB = Rs 31,999 (Rs 36,999)