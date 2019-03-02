ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Asus smartphones receive permanent price cut up to Rs. 5,000

    Asus range of smartphones receives a permanent price slash. Here's the list of Asus smartphones which you should consider before buying.

    By
    |

    Asus launched a series of budget range and mid-range smartphone back in 2018. It seems that the company is planning to clear the stock for making some room for the upcoming smartphones this year. In this process, the company has announced a permanent price slash on some the smartphone. The list includes ZenFone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone 5Z.

    Asus smartphones receive permanent price cut up to Rs. 5,000

     

    So if you are planning to buy this then hold your purchase until March 2, because the new price will be applied on the phones from March 2. you can purchase these Asus smartphones on Flipkart.

    Zenfone Max Pro M1

    Earlier the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant was available for Rs 9,999 now the smartphone receives a price cut of Rs 1,500 and will be available for Rs 8,499. The 4GB RAM variant with 64GB ROM was available for Rs 11,999, now it is available for Rs 10,499. The top-notch model with 6GB RAM also receives a price cut of Rs 1,500 and now available for Rs 12,499.

    Asus smartphones receive permanent price cut up to Rs. 5,000

    Zenfone Max Pro M2

    The Zenfone Max Pro M2 received a price cut of Rs 3000 on all the storage models. The base model with 3GB RAM +32GB ROM is now available for Rs 9,999 down from Rs 12,999. The 4GB + 64GB storage will cost you Rs 11,999, and the 6GB RAM variant is available for Rs 13,999.

    Asus smartphones receive permanent price cut up to Rs. 5,000

     

    Zenfone Max M2

    The Asus Zenfone Max M2 receive a price slash of Rs 1,500 and now the 3GB + 32GB variant is up for sale at Rs 8,499. The 4GB + 64GB storage is available for Rs 10,499 down from Rs 11,999.

    Asus smartphones receive permanent price cut up to Rs. 5,000

    Zenfone 5Z

    The Zenfone 5Z receives the highest price cut in the list. All the models of Zendfone 5Z receive a permanent price slash of Rs 5,000.

    Asus smartphones receive permanent price cut up to Rs. 5,000

    6GB + 64GB = Rs 24,999 (Rs 29,999)
    6GB + 128GB = Rs 27,999 (Rs 32,999)
    8GB + 256GB = Rs 31,999 (Rs 36,999)

    Read More About: asus zenfone max pro smartphone news
    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue