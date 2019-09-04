ENGLISH

    Asus Wiser Together IFA 2019 Live Update: Asus ROG Phone II And More

    Asus is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation laptops and gaming PCs at IFA 2019. Besides, the company will also showcase the Asus ROG Phone II -- the second-generation gaming smartphone from the company powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. Catch the live update of the Asus Wiser Together event here.

    September 4, 2019 | 17:37:29

    It is the world's first and only laptop with RTX 6000 GPU laptop
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:37:09

    It comes with 4K display and RTX GPU
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:36:05

    ProArt StudioBook One announced
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:32:32

    It is optimised for software from Adobe and Autodesk
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:32:10

    The laptop is powered by the Intel Xeon E-2279M processor with Nvidia Quadro RTX 500 GPU
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:31:38

    The display supports 97% DCI-P3 coverage
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:31:21

    It comes with 16:10 screen aspect ratio
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:31:08

    Asus Pro Art StudioBook is here with 17-inch display with nano edge tech
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:30:42

    This PC will be available from Q4 2019
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:30:29

    The PC has multi-zone cooling system
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:30:07

    It comes with Core i9-9900K and RTX 2080 Ti GPU with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:28:25

    ProArt Station D940MX announced
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:27:27

    The Pro Art display supports a variable refresh rate from 48Hz to 120Hz it will be available from Q1 2020
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:21:24

    the display is hardware calibrated from factory
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:21:02

    The display supports multiple HDR formats
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:20:35

    It can sustain 1000 nits of brightness
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:19:59

    Supports DCI-P3 Colors
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:19:46

    it offers up to 1600 nits of brightness with 1,00,000:1 contrast ratio
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:19:22

    Pro Art Display PA32UCG is the world's first 4K display with 120Hz refresh rate
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:18:50

    The monitor offers high color accuracy
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:18:36

    ProArt is made for professional creators with versatile connectivity and stability
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:16:59

    The company launches the new Pro Art device
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:16:24

    Asus Pro Art series has received more than 300 awards
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:15:38

    There are more than 200 million PC based creators across the globe
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:15:03

    ZenBook Pro Duo with 13-inch starts at 1699 Euros
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:12:47

    This laptop will be useful for video editors
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:11:14

    Zenbook Pro Duo
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:10:45

    Asus introduces a dual-screen Zenbook laptop with up to 4K display, Intel Core i9 processor, and more
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:07:00

    10th Gen Intel Core processors will deliver better performance with features like Wi-Fi 6, thunderbolt 2, and more
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:06:08

    Intel Project Athena revealed
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:04:19

    Chris walker Intel Vice President is on the stage
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:03:39

    The laptop is MIL-STD 810G Military standard
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:03:17

    The laptop has a 94% screen to body ratio, offering a 13-inch profile
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:02:59

    It comes with 10th Intel processor, up to 2TB SSD
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:02:40

    This is the world's lightest business laptop with 880grams weight
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:02:15

    Asus Pro B9 laptops is here
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:01:28

    Asus Zephyrus S GX701 will be available from October 2019
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:01:05

    Asus demonstrates the world's first gaming laptop with 300Hz and 3ms response time
     
    September 4, 2019 | 17:00:00

    Rs. 71,000 in India rupees for the 512GB model Rs. 95,000 in India rupees for the 1TB model
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:59:18

    Ultimate Edition with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage will cost 1199 Euros
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:58:55

    ROG Phone II with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will retails for 899 Euros and the device will go for pre-order from today
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:58:26

    More than 100 games support 120Hz display refresh rate
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:58:09

    The company is partnering with several gaming studios
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:56:35

    The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:56:24

    The display on the ROG Phone II offers 1ms response time and is 10-bit HDR color compatible
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:55:16

    ROG Phone II is the world's first smartphone with 120Hz AMOLED Display with GameCool II cooling system
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:54:38

    In 73 seconds, the company has sold 10,000 ROG Phone II
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:54:21

    The company received 2 million pre-registration for the smartphone in less than 24 hours
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:53:49

    Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:53:30

    Asus ROG Phone II is here
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:52:21

    The watch will be available from Q4 of 2019
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:52:06

    It supports normal watch bands
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:51:56

    The watch is swim-proof with up to 50 meters deep
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:51:33

    The watch now supports Asus HealthAI Technology with a mobile app to get personalized advice directly from the medical authority
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:50:43

    It also comes with built-in GPS and Pulse O2 monitor
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:50:13

    The watch can measure blood pressure, heart rate, and stress level in 20 seconds
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:49:44

    The watch comes with a TFT display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:49:20

    It comes with Health AI algorithm
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:49:07

    It comes with a medical-grade ECG sensor
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:48:44

    Asus Vivo Watch SP offers 14 days of battery life on a single charge
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:47:38

    This is the second generation fitness device from the company
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:47:24

    Asus introduces the Vivo Watch is here
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:45:17

    The company is celebrating 30 years of innovation and engineering
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:44:49

    Asus Co CEO S.Y. Hsu is on stage
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:44:23

    The company is celebrating its 30th birthday
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:44:06

    Asus IFA Press Conference 2019 Begins
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:36:22

    Update: The event will start in five minutes
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:29:17

    t minus one minute
     
    September 4, 2019 | 16:29:03

    The launch is about to commence

    Read More About: asus ifa 2019 asus rog phone 2 news
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 15:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2019

