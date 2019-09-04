For Quick Alerts
Infinix Hot 8 First Impression: Budget Smartphone With 5000mAh Battery
-
Infinix Launches Hot 8 With 5000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera And More
Acer At IFA 2019 – Predator Thornos Air, Predator Triton Laptops, Chromebooks And More Launched
List Of Smartphones Expected To Be Announced In September 2019
Asus Wiser Together IFA 2019 Live Update: Asus ROG Phone II And More
News
oi-Vivek
By Vivek
|
Asus is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation laptops and gaming PCs at IFA 2019. Besides, the company will also showcase the Asus ROG Phone II -- the second-generation gaming smartphone from the company powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. Catch the live update of the Asus Wiser Together event here.
Auto Refresh Feeds
September 4, 2019 | 17:37:29
It is the world's first and only laptop with RTX 6000 GPU laptop
September 4, 2019 | 17:37:09
It comes with 4K display and RTX GPU
September 4, 2019 | 17:36:05
ProArt StudioBook One announced
September 4, 2019 | 17:32:32
It is optimised for software from Adobe and Autodesk
September 4, 2019 | 17:32:10
The laptop is powered by the Intel Xeon E-2279M processor with Nvidia Quadro RTX 500 GPU
September 4, 2019 | 17:31:38
The display supports 97% DCI-P3 coverage
September 4, 2019 | 17:31:21
It comes with 16:10 screen aspect ratio
September 4, 2019 | 17:31:08
Asus Pro Art StudioBook is here with 17-inch display with nano edge tech
September 4, 2019 | 17:30:42
This PC will be available from Q4 2019
September 4, 2019 | 17:30:29
The PC has multi-zone cooling system
September 4, 2019 | 17:30:07
It comes with Core i9-9900K and RTX 2080 Ti GPU with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3
September 4, 2019 | 17:28:25
ProArt Station D940MX announced
September 4, 2019 | 17:27:27
The Pro Art display supports a variable refresh rate from 48Hz to 120Hz it will be available from Q1 2020
September 4, 2019 | 17:21:24
the display is hardware calibrated from factory
September 4, 2019 | 17:21:02
The display supports multiple HDR formats
September 4, 2019 | 17:20:35
It can sustain 1000 nits of brightness
September 4, 2019 | 17:19:59
Supports DCI-P3 Colors
September 4, 2019 | 17:19:46
it offers up to 1600 nits of brightness with 1,00,000:1 contrast ratio
September 4, 2019 | 17:19:22
Pro Art Display PA32UCG is the world's first 4K display with 120Hz refresh rate
September 4, 2019 | 17:18:50
The monitor offers high color accuracy
September 4, 2019 | 17:18:36
ProArt is made for professional creators with versatile connectivity and stability
September 4, 2019 | 17:16:59
The company launches the new Pro Art device
September 4, 2019 | 17:16:24
Asus Pro Art series has received more than 300 awards
September 4, 2019 | 17:15:38
There are more than 200 million PC based creators across the globe
September 4, 2019 | 17:15:03
ZenBook Pro Duo with 13-inch starts at 1699 Euros
September 4, 2019 | 17:12:47
This laptop will be useful for video editors
September 4, 2019 | 17:11:14
Zenbook Pro Duo
September 4, 2019 | 17:10:45
Asus introduces a dual-screen Zenbook laptop with up to 4K display, Intel Core i9 processor, and more
September 4, 2019 | 17:07:00
10th Gen Intel Core processors will deliver better performance with features like Wi-Fi 6, thunderbolt 2, and more
September 4, 2019 | 17:06:08
Intel Project Athena revealed
September 4, 2019 | 17:04:19
Chris walker Intel Vice President is on the stage
September 4, 2019 | 17:03:39
The laptop is MIL-STD 810G Military standard
September 4, 2019 | 17:03:17
The laptop has a 94% screen to body ratio, offering a 13-inch profile
September 4, 2019 | 17:02:59
It comes with 10th Intel processor, up to 2TB SSD
September 4, 2019 | 17:02:40
This is the world's lightest business laptop with 880grams weight
September 4, 2019 | 17:02:15
Asus Pro B9 laptops is here
September 4, 2019 | 17:01:28
Asus Zephyrus S GX701 will be available from October 2019
September 4, 2019 | 17:01:05
Asus demonstrates the world's first gaming laptop with 300Hz and 3ms response time
September 4, 2019 | 17:00:00
Rs. 71,000 in India rupees for the 512GB model Rs. 95,000 in India rupees for the 1TB model
September 4, 2019 | 16:59:18
Ultimate Edition with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage will cost 1199 Euros
September 4, 2019 | 16:58:55
ROG Phone II with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will retails for 899 Euros and the device will go for pre-order from today
September 4, 2019 | 16:58:26
More than 100 games support 120Hz display refresh rate
September 4, 2019 | 16:58:09
The company is partnering with several gaming studios
September 4, 2019 | 16:56:35
The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery
September 4, 2019 | 16:56:24
The display on the ROG Phone II offers 1ms response time and is 10-bit HDR color compatible
September 4, 2019 | 16:55:16
ROG Phone II is the world's first smartphone with 120Hz AMOLED Display with GameCool II cooling system
September 4, 2019 | 16:54:38
In 73 seconds, the company has sold 10,000 ROG Phone II
September 4, 2019 | 16:54:21
The company received 2 million pre-registration for the smartphone in less than 24 hours
September 4, 2019 | 16:53:49
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
September 4, 2019 | 16:53:30
Asus ROG Phone II is here
September 4, 2019 | 16:52:21
The watch will be available from Q4 of 2019
September 4, 2019 | 16:52:06
It supports normal watch bands
September 4, 2019 | 16:51:56
The watch is swim-proof with up to 50 meters deep
September 4, 2019 | 16:51:33
The watch now supports Asus HealthAI Technology with a mobile app to get personalized advice directly from the medical authority
September 4, 2019 | 16:50:43
It also comes with built-in GPS and Pulse O2 monitor
September 4, 2019 | 16:50:13
The watch can measure blood pressure, heart rate, and stress level in 20 seconds
September 4, 2019 | 16:49:44
The watch comes with a TFT display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass
September 4, 2019 | 16:49:20
It comes with Health AI algorithm
September 4, 2019 | 16:49:07
It comes with a medical-grade ECG sensor
September 4, 2019 | 16:48:44
Asus Vivo Watch SP offers 14 days of battery life on a single charge
September 4, 2019 | 16:47:38
This is the second generation fitness device from the company
September 4, 2019 | 16:47:24
Asus introduces the Vivo Watch is here
September 4, 2019 | 16:45:17
The company is celebrating 30 years of innovation and engineering
September 4, 2019 | 16:44:49
Asus Co CEO S.Y. Hsu is on stage
September 4, 2019 | 16:44:23
The company is celebrating its 30th birthday
September 4, 2019 | 16:44:06
Asus IFA Press Conference 2019 Begins
September 4, 2019 | 16:36:22
Update: The event will start in five minutes
September 4, 2019 | 16:29:17
t minus one minute
September 4, 2019 | 16:29:03
The launch is about to commence
Comments