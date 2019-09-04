Asus Wiser Together IFA 2019 Live Update: Asus ROG Phone II And More News oi-Vivek

Asus is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation laptops and gaming PCs at IFA 2019. Besides, the company will also showcase the Asus ROG Phone II -- the second-generation gaming smartphone from the company powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. Catch the live update of the Asus Wiser Together event here.

Auto Refresh Feeds It is the world's first and only laptop with RTX 6000 GPU laptop It comes with 4K display and RTX GPU ProArt StudioBook One announced It is optimised for software from Adobe and Autodesk The laptop is powered by the Intel Xeon E-2279M processor with Nvidia Quadro RTX 500 GPU The display supports 97% DCI-P3 coverage It comes with 16:10 screen aspect ratio Asus Pro Art StudioBook is here with 17-inch display with nano edge tech This PC will be available from Q4 2019 The PC has multi-zone cooling system It comes with Core i9-9900K and RTX 2080 Ti GPU with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3 ProArt Station D940MX announced The Pro Art display supports a variable refresh rate from 48Hz to 120Hz it will be available from Q1 2020 the display is hardware calibrated from factory The display supports multiple HDR formats It can sustain 1000 nits of brightness Supports DCI-P3 Colors it offers up to 1600 nits of brightness with 1,00,000:1 contrast ratio Pro Art Display PA32UCG is the world's first 4K display with 120Hz refresh rate The monitor offers high color accuracy ProArt is made for professional creators with versatile connectivity and stability The company launches the new Pro Art device Asus Pro Art series has received more than 300 awards There are more than 200 million PC based creators across the globe ZenBook Pro Duo with 13-inch starts at 1699 Euros This laptop will be useful for video editors Zenbook Pro Duo Asus introduces a dual-screen Zenbook laptop with up to 4K display, Intel Core i9 processor, and more 10th Gen Intel Core processors will deliver better performance with features like Wi-Fi 6, thunderbolt 2, and more Intel Project Athena revealed Chris walker Intel Vice President is on the stage The laptop is MIL-STD 810G Military standard The laptop has a 94% screen to body ratio, offering a 13-inch profile It comes with 10th Intel processor, up to 2TB SSD This is the world's lightest business laptop with 880grams weight Asus Pro B9 laptops is here Asus Zephyrus S GX701 will be available from October 2019 Asus demonstrates the world's first gaming laptop with 300Hz and 3ms response time Rs. 71,000 in India rupees for the 512GB model Rs. 95,000 in India rupees for the 1TB model Ultimate Edition with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage will cost 1199 Euros ROG Phone II with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage will retails for 899 Euros and the device will go for pre-order from today More than 100 games support 120Hz display refresh rate The company is partnering with several gaming studios The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery The display on the ROG Phone II offers 1ms response time and is 10-bit HDR color compatible ROG Phone II is the world's first smartphone with 120Hz AMOLED Display with GameCool II cooling system In 73 seconds, the company has sold 10,000 ROG Phone II The company received 2 million pre-registration for the smartphone in less than 24 hours Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC Asus ROG Phone II is here The watch will be available from Q4 of 2019 It supports normal watch bands The watch is swim-proof with up to 50 meters deep The watch now supports Asus HealthAI Technology with a mobile app to get personalized advice directly from the medical authority It also comes with built-in GPS and Pulse O2 monitor The watch can measure blood pressure, heart rate, and stress level in 20 seconds The watch comes with a TFT display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass It comes with Health AI algorithm It comes with a medical-grade ECG sensor Asus Vivo Watch SP offers 14 days of battery life on a single charge This is the second generation fitness device from the company Asus introduces the Vivo Watch is here The company is celebrating 30 years of innovation and engineering Asus Co CEO S.Y. Hsu is on stage The company is celebrating its 30th birthday Asus IFA Press Conference 2019 Begins Update: The event will start in five minutes t minus one minute The launch is about to commence

