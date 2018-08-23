Asus working on a cheaper ROG smartphone, suggests TENAA listings

Asus seems to be working on a new smartphone in its ROG (Republic of Gamers) portfolio. A new Asus smartphone has been spotted on Chinese communications commision website TENAA. The device looks similar to the original ROG phone, but with a different memory and camera modules.

The smartphone in question features model number Z01QD, and is identical to the original ROG phone, but with different specifications. It is said to feature 8GB, 6GB, and 4GB RAM variants, and will pack only a single 12MP rear camera. This could mean that the device will be cheaper compared to the original.

That being said, the original ROG phone comes with a 12MP + 8MP camera setup which TENAA listings aren't confirmations of upcoming hardware, and Asus hasn't mentioned anything about a potentially less expensive ROG phone. This is also the first time we have heard of such a handset.

Besides, ASUS also announced the Republic of Gamers (ROG) Strix, ASUS Dual, and ASUS Turbo graphics cards based on the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2080 GPUs. They feature support for high-speed GDDR6 memory and VirtualLink for quick, single-cable connections for next-generation VR headsets.

The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs have reinvented graphics and set a new bar for performance. Powered by the new NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture and the revolutionary NVIDIA RTX platform, the new graphics cards bring together real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence, and programmable shading.

This is not only a whole new way to experience games-this is the ultimate PC gaming experience. The new GPUs were unveiled at a special NVIDIA two-day event called the "GeForce Gaming Celebration" which kicked off tonight at the Palladium in Cologne, Germany ahead of Gamescom 2018.

The ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 keep Turing cool with brand-new Axial-tech fans that implement the latest ROG innovations, including a reduced-size fan hub to allow for longer blades and a barrier ring that increases structural integrity and downward air pressure through the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080's heatsink array. The new design allows Axial-tech fans to shift more air without increasing noise levels.