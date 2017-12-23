Asus ZenFone 3 Max starts receiving ZenUI 4.0 update

If we recall, sometime in August during the launch of ZenFone 4 series, Asus the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer had revealed its future roadmap for OS updates for its smartphones. As such, the company had announced that ZenFone 3 and 4 would be getting the update.

It seems Asus is following its schedule of bringing updates for its smartphones. Just a few weeks back the company pushed out ZenUI 4.0 for ZenFone 4 Max while ZenFone 3 Zoom had already got the update much earlier.

However, now ZenFone 3 Max is getting the same treatment. Asus has started rolling out a new update for ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) smartphone. The update comes with a version number V14.0200.1712.347 and it moves the system user interface to ZenUI 4.0.

Asus in its forum page has said that the update is being rolled out as an OTA update and it'll take around one week for the system to complete the autopush. So users might have to wait a bit more to receive the update. Moreover, the device owners should receive a notification of the update. If no update prompt is spotted then users can always head to Setting > About > System Update to update manually. Meanwhile, users will still have to wait for Android Oreo update.

Talking about the ZenUI 4.0, it comes with a smart new cleaner look and a lighter feel meaning there should be less bloatware. ZenUI 4.0 also comes with new security features, new animated themes, a new Game Genie mode for high gaming performance, a brand new Gallery app, as well as some visual changes.

Now as more smartphones are getting the update, Asus could bring the update to other devices in the Zenfone 4 and Zenfone 3 series as well.