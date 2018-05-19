ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom tastes Android 8.0 Oreo update

A couple of months back, the ASUS ZenFone 3 Deluxe (ZS550KL) started receiving its Android 8.0 Oreo update. Now a couple of days ago, and the ZS570KL model of the ZenFone 3 Deluxe also started to get Oreo as well. The ZenFone 3 Zoom (ZE553KL) has become the third phone in the ZenFone 3 series to receive the latest Android update.

Last year in September ZenFone 3 Zoom was the first 3-series phone to get updated to ZenUI 4.0. Now after getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update you ZenFone 3 Zoom will still be on the same ZenUI 4.0 and the interface design will not change too much.

Asus blog post says, "Since the server pushes update notice to different serial numbers by batches, it may take some days for you to receive the FOTA notice. Thanks for your patience. You may tap "System updates" in [Settings] >[System] to check if there is new firmware available."

Asus has also suggested users take some precautions.

1. Upgrade to Android O.Internal storage will decrease slightly, please backup your all data to SD card before the upgrade.

2. Remove several default apps. Please refer to official website. (Minimove, photo collage, do it later).

3. Change the gesture of entering "All Apps Menu" to "swipe up".

Just to recall, Being the company's first dual-lens camera smartphone, Zenfone 3 Zoom features two 12MP sensors on the rear along with a LED flash. On the front, the phone houses a 13MP selfie shooter.

Besides the camera set-up, Asus Zenfone, as reported earlier, will sport a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display along with Corning's latest Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor, the Asus smartphone will come in multiple RAM and storage variants which include 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB.

Zenfone 3 Zoom 128GB variant is expected to be available at Yuan 3,699, which is roughly around Rs. 36,000. Well, the pricing of the 32GB and 64GB variants have not come to light though these will be cheaper than the 128GB variant.

