Asus Zenfone 4 Max launched; find out the specs, features and pricing

As expected, Asus yesterday unveiled a new handset with dual cameras and massive battery in Russia. Dubbed as the ZenFone 4 Max, it is the first smartphone in the ZenFone 4 series.

The Asus ZenFone 4 Max price starts at RUB 13,900, which is around Rs. 15,000. Considering the design and specs, we can say that it is priced reasonably. As yet, the company hasn't revealed when the device will go on sale. Also, it is still unclear if the smartphone will make its overseas journey anytime soon. The ZenFone 4 Max is offered in three different color options: Black, Champagne Gold and Rose Gold.

Now, let's find out about the features and specifications of the ZenFone 4 Max in detail.

Display The ZenFone 4 Max comes with a standard 5.5-inch IPS display that delivers a full-HD screen resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. Moreover, the display is covered with a Gorilla Glass 2.5D on top for better protection. Under the hood The Asus ZenFone 4 Max is available in two SoC variants. One employs an Octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor while the other comes equipped with a Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor. The memory aspect of the smartphone is taken care of by 4GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB of native storage space. The handset has a microSD card slot and the storage space can be further expanded up to 256GB. Optics The optics department is one of most highlighted aspects of the Asus ZenFone 4 Max. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone boasts a rear dual camera setup, which comprises of two 13MP cameras. The main sensor has an aperture of f/2.0 while the other one features a 120-degree wide angle lens for capturing more details in pictures. For the front camera, the device has an 8MP snapper that is accompanied by a LED flash. Large battery Another USP of the Asus ZenFone 4 Max is its huge battery unit. To keep the lights on, the device packs a 5000mAh battery that comes with fast charging support. What's more, it can even charge other devices. Additional details The ZenFone 4 Max runs on the latest version of Asus's own ZenUI OS that is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The handset measures at 154×76.9×8.9mm and weighs 181 grams. It supports dual Nano-SIM cards.