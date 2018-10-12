ENGLISH

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie receives Android 8.1 Oreo update: How to install?

ZenFone 4 Selfie was launched with Android 7 Nougat

    Asus is always known to offer a timely software update to the Asus ZenFone series of smartphones, and the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie is the latest device from the Taiwanese tech brand to get Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom ZenUI on top.

    Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie receives Android 8.1 Oreo update

    The Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie was launched in September 2017 for a starting price of Rs 9999 with Android Nougat OS. The smartphone was launched in two different variants with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage.

    How to install Android 8.1 Oreo on Zenfone 4 Selfie?

    Go to Settings > About device > Software Update > Check Update to instal Android 8.1 Oreo-based ZenUI on the Zenfone 4 Selfie. Or, manually download the update package from Asus India official website and install the update.

    Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie receives Android 8.1 Oreo update

    Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie specifications

    The Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie comes with a 5.5-inch AMOLED display 1280 x 702p (HD) resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-core chipset powers the smartphone with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The smartphone is still available on Flipkart for Rs 8,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

    The smartphone has a dual selfie camera setup with a 20 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP secondary sensor. Similarly, the phone has a 16 MP primary camera on the back of the smartphone. Both cameras can record 1080p videos with other interesting camera features like portrait mode, panorama, HDR, and time lapse. The Zenfone 4 Selfie was one of the first smartphones to introduce the dual selfie camera setup with an LED flash to improve low-light photography on the smartphone.

    The smartphone has a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery (non-user replaceable) with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. The smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack with a fingerprint sensor embedded on the home button of the smartphone. Here is the complete review of the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie smartphone.

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
