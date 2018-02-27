Asus ZenFone 5 launch at MWC 2018: watch the live stream here

Asus has already launched the ZenFone Max Plus (M1) at the ongoing MWC 2018. However, the company is holding its press conference at 7:30 CET (12 AM IST) today. While it is confirmed, it is expected to unveil the ZenFone 5 lineup tonight. The official press invite also contains a text that reads #BACKTO5.

For those who won't be present at the event, Asus will be livestreaming the launch event. If you don't want to miss any action, we have embedded the live stream video below. You just have to stay tuned on this page at midnight.

The Asus ZenFone 5 lineup is likely to include three variants; the regular ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5 Lite and ZenFone 5 Max. We have already seen the alleged ZenFone 5 Max and ZenFone 5 Lite appearing in a few leaks. The renders of the ZenFone 5 has also popped up online. And it seems, the ZenFone 5 will come with a full-screen design with 18:9 aspect ratio.

A recent hands-on image of the alleged ZenFone 5 suggested that it will sport an identical design as Apple's iPhone X. It has the same edge-to-edge display with a notch at the top to house the selfie camera and the earpiece.

When it comes to specifications, rumors have it the smartphone will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor clocked at 1.4GHz, paired with at least 3GB of RAM.

The handset is further tipped to arrive with dual-SIM functionality, a large 4,000mAh unit battery and Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, with the brand's ZenUI skin on top.

Talking about the ZenFone 5 Lite, the smartphone will also reportedly feature an 18:9 display with FHD+ resolution. Most significantly, the smartphone is said to be equipped with quad cameras; dual cameras at both the front and rear.

Unfortunately, not much is known about the ZenFone 5 Max at this point. In any case, the launch event is just hours away, and we will provide all the details of the aforementioned smartphones soon. If you are an Asus fan, don't miss the live stream!