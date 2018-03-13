Asus Zenfone 5 Max spotted on Geekbench revealing key specs

At the recently concluded MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Asus unveiled a trio of smartphones such as the Zenfone 5 (a mid-range device balancing on the price and quality), Zenfone 5Z (flagship smartphone) and Zenfone 5 Lite (budget model among the three). However, the company missed out on the Zenfone 5 Max, which could be an affordable version with a capacious battery for a long-lasting backup. Though the device did not make its appearance at the MWC 2018, it looks like we have some details of it.

Asus Zenfone 5 Max has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database carrying the model number X00QD. The benchmark listing reveals the key specifications of the smartphone and these seem to be surprising. The Zenfone 5 Max appears to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz. The processor is said to be paired with 4GB RAM. Also, it looks like it will run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

Given that the Snapdragon 600 SoC has been revealed by the benchmark database, we need to mention that this is the first time we might witness an Asus Zenfone Max smartphone making use of this processor. We say so as the previous generation Zenfone Max models utilized low-end MediaTek chipsets.

The benchmark listing that has been leaked shows that the Asus Zenfone 5 Max has managed to score 1518 points and 5386 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. These scores are somewhat similar to the ones we have seen on the Vivo X20 Plus and other smartphones that make use of the Snapdragon 660 SoC.

From the leaked Geekbench listing, it looks like the Asus Zenfone 5 Max might be an upper mid-range smartphone with a great performance. If the device is priced in the affordable segment and features a capacious battery, then we can consider it as a good buy in the market. For now, there is no word on the other specifications that this smartphone from Asus might arrive with. We need to wait for more leaks and speculations regarding the alleged Zenfone 5 Max to surface online and the company to let out an official confirmation regarding the device.

Via: GSMArena