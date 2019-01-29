Asus Zenfone 5Z Android Pie update released in India

Asus ZenFone 5Z is the last year's popular multimedia flagship device by the Taiwanese tech giant. The device was announced during the Mobile World Congress 2018 and it emerged as a tough rival for the other premium segment smartphones such as OnePlus 6 and others. The device ships with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and has received its Android Pie update in its hometown last month. Now, the company has started rolling out the latest Android version to its premium in India.

The Android Pie update for the Asus ZenFone 5Z brings along the Android Pie goodies in addition to several bug fixes and improvements to the device. The update is being released as an OTA (over-the-air) and it should make its way to all of the ZenFone 5Z smartphones in India gradually. The complete rollout should be completed by next few days. The update adds the December Android security patch to the smartphone and brings contextual AI-driven pop-up volume bar among other new features.

To recall, the Asus ZenFone 5Z features a tall 6.2-inch IPS LCD display that has an aspect ratio of 1080 x 2246 pixels. The display is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The camera aspects include a dual-lens setup at the rear with a primary 12MP lens that has an f/1.8 aperture paired with an 8MP sensor for depth sensing. The smartphone uses an 8MP lens up front to capture selfies and for video calling.

At its core, the smartphone is backed by a flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset which is combined with Adreno 630 GPU to render high-resolution graphics. For multitasking, the smartphone uses 6GB of RAM and offers an internal storage space of 64GB. You can extend the internal memory of the device to up to 2TB via microSD card slot.