Asus Zenfone 5Z gets two major FOTA updates

Over the last 2 weeks, Asus Zenfone 5Z has received two major software updates that enable several new functionalities and enhance the current functionality of the smartphone. The new FOTA update brings -

12 New Functionalities

Lift to Face unlock

No need to press the power button to wake and face unlock

Gesture Controls incorporated

10 New Camera Functionalities

Live Filters enabled in the camera

Enable RAW file support

Enable Panorama feature

Support Auto anti-flicker feature (Phone will auto detect electricity frequency based on lighting condition and switch the frequency setting between 50 Hz and 60 Hz to prevent flickering)

Add on/off button for EIS

Enable flash in Pro mode

Support EIS feature in FHD@60FPS & 18:9@30FPS

Support EIS/OIS auto switch feature during video recording (The Camera will switch to either OIS or EIS to take super smooth videos depending on conditions)

Support overheat detection in video recording mode (Mainly useful while recording)

Support 3 Dimensional Noise Reduction feature also in PRO mode

4 Camera Improvements

Camera Improvements

HDR Functionality improvements

Improve Manual White Balance function in PRO mode

Selfie Camera improvements

Boost audio quality in video to 192kbps bitrate

Previously, the company rolled out an update for the ZenFone 5Z which brought the gesture navigation feature to the device. Users can look for this option in the 'navigation bar' settings menu which can be located in the display settings of the device.

The gesture navigation feature will replace the traditional navigation bar buttons giving the users a more screen area to work on. It is being said that the gesture navigations for the Asus ZenFone 5Z are not quite similar to that of the iPhone X and Android Pie, however, they are similar to the one offered in the OnePlus 6.

Now, the users can simply swipe up from the center bottom to go too home and swipe from the right or the left button to go to the Recent apps screen respectively. Users can also customize the position triggers with actions as suited to their needs.

As for the specs, the device comes with a 6.2-inch FHD+ 2.5D curved glass Super IPS display. The display features a notch and comes with a screen resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. For screen protection, the display features a Corning Gorilla Glass.

It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM variant and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage space. The internal storage of the device can further be expanded up to 2TB.