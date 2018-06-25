ENGLISH

Asus ZenFone 5Z India launch pegged for June 26; will be exclusive to Flipkart

Asus ZenFone 5Z India release details are out.

    At the MWC 2018 tech show in February, Asus announced the ZenFone 5Z, its first flagship smartphone for this year. The device comes with a display notch similar to the iPhone X. This smartphone has already been released in select markets. Now, it looks like India will also get the ZenFone 5Z sometime soon.

    Asus ZenFone 5Z India launch pegged for June 26

    Flipkart has started teasing the launch of the Asus flagship smartphone in the country. This tips that the ZenFone 5Z could be exclusive to the e-commerce portal. According to the teaser page on Flipkart, the smartphone will be launched in India on June 26 that is tomorrow at 8:45 PM. The time also hints at the presence of the Snapdragon 845 processor.

    There is no confirmation from the company regarding the pricing of this smartphone but it is believed that the smartphone will compete with other affordable flagship smartphones such as the OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 priced in the sub-Rs. 35,000.

    Asus ZenFone 5Z specifications

    To recap, the Asus ZenFone 5Z boasts of a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. There is a notch on top of the display and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under its hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC clocked 2.7GHz coupled with Adreno 630GPU. It will come in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with up to a whopping 256GB of storage capacity. There is a hybrid dual SIM slot supporting additional memory as well.

    The smartphone from Asus flaunts a dual-camera setup at its rear with 12MP and 8MP sensors with PDAD, 4K video recording and f/1.8 and f/2.0 aperture respectively. The selfie camera on the ZenFone 5Z is an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

    Riversong Jelly Kids GPS tracker hands-on

    Connectivity wise, the ZenFone 5Z is bundled with Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, NFC, FM Radio, GPS and 4G VoLTE. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and features such as Hi-Fi audio and dual speakers. The smartphone gets the power from a 3300mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with ZenUI 5.0.

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 11:05 [IST]
