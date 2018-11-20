Asus ZenFone 5Z to receive Android 9.0 Pie update next year in January

Asus had introduced its flagship device back in July 2018 and the company had then touted the device to be the most affordable smartphone backed by Snapdragon 845 processor. While the Asus ZenFone Z was one of the affordable flagship offerings, Xiaomi stole the stage with the release of Poco F1 in August. Still, the ZenFone 5Z is one of the best affordable flagship smartphones which is powered by the Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 845 processor. Now, the company has some interesting news for the ZenFone 5Z smartphone.

Asus has recently confirmed that it has lined up the ZenFone 5Z to receive the latest Android 9 Pie update. The company has also revealed that the latest update will be a FOTA (firmware-over-the-air) update and it will be available for the Asus ZenFone 5Z devices by the end of January 2019. The update is said to be rolled out in a phased manner and will make its way to all the users gradually.

As this is a FOTA update, the ZenFone 5Z should seed the update automatically. However, if in case the users don't receive the update timely they can always check for the update manually. The steps to check for the updates manually is fairly simple and all a user will need to do is head to Settings > System > System Updates > Check for updates. The update will be released for the ZenFone 5Z (model number ZS620KL) and it will bring along the latest Android features for an enhanced user experience.

Just to recall, the Asus ZenFone 5Z packs a big 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels. The display offers a 90 percent screen to body ratio and comes with Blue-light eye care filter to reduce the strain on eyes.

