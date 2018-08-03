ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Asus ZenFone 5z receives a software update to improve camera capabilities

Asus ZenFone 5z has a dedicated wide-angle lens

By:

Related Articles

    We recently reviewed the Asus ZenFone 5z, which is the latest flagship offering from Asus with an interesting set of features like the top of the line Qualcomm Chipset, HDR enabled display and a dual camera setup with a wide angle lens.

    Asus ZenFone 5z receives a software update with camera improvements

    The company has now released a new FOTA update for the Asus ZenFone 5z, which will improve the overall camera performance of the smartphone.

    Software Update

    Do note that the smartphone is still running on Android 8.0 Oreo with June Security patch. The software update weighs at 65.53 MB with series number WW_user_80.11.37.95_20180727.

    We did not notice any visible changes in terms of UI of the smartphone. However, we did see some improvements in the front-facing selfie camera. Along with that, the smartphone can now capture RAW format photos and can also capture panorama shots, which were missing until the software update.

    Overall, Asus has released a software to offer better camera performance on the Asus ZenFone 5z. With this update, the camera on the ZenFone 5z should improve in terms of photography and videography.

    The Asus ZenFone 5z specifications

    The Asus ZenFone 5z has a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution with features like HDR and 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The smartphone is also available in 8 GB RAM with 128 and 256 GB storage.

    The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a 12 MP standard sensor and an 8 MP wide angle sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a similar 8 MP camera. The main camera can record 4K videos at 60fps, whereas the front-facing selfie camera can only record 1080p footage at 30fps.

    The smartphone is backed by a 3300 mAh battery with fast charging support via USB type C port. The smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack with support for DTSheadphoneX support, which enables sound tweaking.

    Software Experience

    Finally, the smartphone is based on Android 8 Oreo with custom ZenUI 5 on the top. The company has promised that the brand will be updating the ZenFone 5z to Android P in the near future. As the phone runs on custom OS, here are the top 10 tips and tricks that every Asus ZenFone 5z users should know.

    Story first published: Friday, August 3, 2018, 15:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue