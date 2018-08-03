Asus ZenFone 5z receives a software update to improve camera capabilities

Software Update

Do note that the smartphone is still running on Android 8.0 Oreo with June Security patch. The software update weighs at 65.53 MB with series number WW_user_80.11.37.95_20180727.

We did not notice any visible changes in terms of UI of the smartphone. However, we did see some improvements in the front-facing selfie camera. Along with that, the smartphone can now capture RAW format photos and can also capture panorama shots, which were missing until the software update.

Overall, Asus has released a software to offer better camera performance on the Asus ZenFone 5z. With this update, the camera on the ZenFone 5z should improve in terms of photography and videography.

The Asus ZenFone 5z specifications

The Asus ZenFone 5z has a 6.2-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution with features like HDR and 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The smartphone is also available in 8 GB RAM with 128 and 256 GB storage.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a 12 MP standard sensor and an 8 MP wide angle sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a similar 8 MP camera. The main camera can record 4K videos at 60fps, whereas the front-facing selfie camera can only record 1080p footage at 30fps.

The smartphone is backed by a 3300 mAh battery with fast charging support via USB type C port. The smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack with support for DTSheadphoneX support, which enables sound tweaking.

Software Experience

Finally, the smartphone is based on Android 8 Oreo with custom ZenUI 5 on the top. The company has promised that the brand will be updating the ZenFone 5z to Android P in the near future. As the phone runs on custom OS, here are the top 10 tips and tricks that every Asus ZenFone 5z users should know.