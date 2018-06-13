Asus Zenfone 5z all set to be launch later this week on June 15

If you remember Asus has announced its Zenfone 5z back in February this year during the Mobile World Congress (MWC). Now the smartphone is finally coming to the market. A post has been posted by a Taiwanese company's Japanese Twitter account, and the launch is set for June 15.

According to the previous report, the flagship device from Asus and pretty much features a similar design language as the Apple iPhone X and has an all-screen display with a notch at the top. Asus ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and DCI-P3 color gamut. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. The display also comes with Asus' Blue-light eye care filter as well.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC with the AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) and it is paired with Adreno 630 GPU and either 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also offers 64GB storage with the base model, 128GB storage for the mid variant and massive 256GB storage with the top model. The storage is further expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

Talking about the cameras, Asus ZenFone 5Z features a dual camera setup at the rear with the primary camera consisting of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor with a f/1.8 aperture, 83-degree field of view, 24mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera, and a Softlight LED flash. The secondary camera on the rear is coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor which has a 120-degree wide-angle lens, a f/2.2 aperture, and a 12mm equivalent focal length in a 35mm film camera.

Up front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree field of view, and a 24mm equivalent focal length in a 35mm film camera.Asus has included 3-axis EIS technology for the front and rear cameras. The cameras come with several modes and features.

Asus ZenFone 5Z runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box with the new ZenUI 5.0 skin on top. The handset is backed by a3300mAh battery that supports AI Charging tech. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone offers connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Additional features include a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel which the company has claimed that it unlocks the phone in as little 0.3 seconds, dual 5-magnet speakers with dual NXP smart amplifiers, a PMIC internal dual amplifier, triple internal microphones with noise reduction, Hi-Res Audio (192KHz/ 24-bit standard audio output on HRA certified earbuds) support, as well as DTS Headphone: X support.

The ZenFone 5Z weighs 155 grams. Asus has announced that the device will be available starting June at a starting price of EUR 479 (roughly Rs. 38,400) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage variant. The device has been launched in Midnight Blue and Meteor Silver color variants.

Source