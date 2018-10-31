Asus Zenfone 5Z, Zenfone Max Pro M1, Zenfone Lite (L1) starts receiving FOTA updates

Asus has recently confirmed that it will soon start rolling out a firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) updates for its widely popular ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone Max Pro M1. The company has revealed in this information in an official press release. The FOTA update will also be rolled out for the recently launched Asus ZenFone Lite (L1). The new FOTA update will bring some tweaks and bug fixes to the smartphones along with the October security patch.

The new FOTA update for the Asus ZenFone 5Z bumps the version to v80.30.96.221. The update brings along some improved camera functionalities along with an optimized AI scene detection. The auto and HDR mode on the ZenFone 5Z has also received some improvements. The update will further bring some modifications to the camera including white balance and noise reduction. This will further enhance the imaging capabilities of the ZenFone 5Z.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched in April this year and is one of the best available budget category smartphones in India. The new FOTA update for the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is the version OPM1.WW_Phone-15.2016.1810.334-20181019 and it brings along an optimized waking system along with an improved power optimization settings. With the optimized waking system on the Max Pro M1, the users will be able to activate the display only with a double tap on it. Users can also make a wiping gesture on the display to wake it.

As for the FOTA update on the ZenFone Lite (L1), the update is version WW-Phone-15.07.1810.18.20181019 and it brings along optimized system stability improvements. This will enhance the overall performance of the ZenFone Lite (L1).

If in case you own any of the Zenfone 5z or the ZenFone Max Pro M1 or ZenFone Lite (L1) smartphone and have not received the FOTA update yet, you can always check for the update manually on your device. To check for the update manually all you need to do is head to the Settings> System> System updates.