Asus ZenFone 6 shows up on Geekbench with 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 855 SoC

Asus, the Taiwanese tech giant is gearing up to bring its next premium offering the ZenFone 6 smartphone for the consumers. The upcoming premium smartphone by the company is expected to be officially unveiled in the market next month, i.e, May. It is being speculated that Asus might announce the device on May 16 and ahead of its official launch date, the smartphone has been spotted over the web once again.

The Asus ZenFone 6 smartphone has made an appearance on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench. The device has been listed on the benchmarking platform along with some specs and scores of multi-core and single-core tests. The Asus ZenFone 6 has been spotted with a model number ASUS I01WD. This is the same model number with which the device had been previously spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance website.

In terms of the single-core and multi-core tests, the Asus ZenFone 6 has logged a score of 3,527 points in the single-core tests. Whereas, the device has achieved a total of 11,190 points in the multi-core test. The ZenFone 6 Geekbench listing suggests that the smartphone will run on a premium octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor. The processor will be combined with 6GB of RAM. In the software department, the smartphone is said to come with Android 9 Pie OS onboard which has been suggested by previous leaks as well.

Asus ZenFone 6 has already cleared its certification from Wi-Fi Alliance which is a mobile certification body of the US. With the device clearing Wi-Fi Alliance certification and making an appearance on Geekbench, we can expect that the company is working with full force on its latest premium smartphone. We also have come across some leaks which suggested that Asus might use a punch-hole display panel on the ZenFone 6 and there will be ultra-slim bezels all around. We are waiting for some more leaks on the device's hardware along with pricing and will keep you updated with all the latest information on same.

