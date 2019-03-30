Asus ZenFone 6 with Android Pie clears Wi-Fi certification, launch imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Asus is expected to launch its upcoming flagship in May 2019.

Asus's upcoming smartphone in the ZenFone series has recently cleared a certification online suggesting at an imminent launch. The latest Asus smartphone which has cleared a Wi-Fi certification is the ZenFone 6. The device is a successor to the company's popular flagship smartphone, the ZenFone 5. The Asus ZenFone 6 has been spotted online via leaks earlier as well. The latest development hints that the company is all gearing up to bring the smartphone soon in the market.

The Asus ZenFone 6 has cleared its certification from Wi-Fi Alliance which is the certification body of the US. This further indicates that the device might be introduced in the United States first. The Wi-Fi Alliance website listing does not give any specific information about the specifications and features of the upcoming Asus flagship. However, the certification reveals that it will support dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. Additionally, the smartphone will run on Android Pie OS out-of-the-box.

Asus is expected to bring the ZenFone 6 in May 2019 and previous leaks have suggested that the company will bring a high-end smartphone with powerful internals. If we look at the previous leaks, the ZenFone 6 will draw its power from this year's premium Snapdragon 855 chipset. This is the same chipset which will be powering most of the flagships in the year 2019.

The smartphone is expected to offer an all glass-body design with dual-tone gradient finish. The display will have a 'full-screen' display with ultra slim bezels all around. There will be Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the smartphone as well. The other major highlight of the device will be its selfie camera with a slider mechanism.

via