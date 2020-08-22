Asus ZenFone 7 Display, Camera Details Tipped; Launch Set For August 26 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus has confirmed the launch of its new-generation flagship smartphone series dubbed ZenFone 7 next week. The company has scheduled an online launch event in Taiwan on August 26 where it is expected to introduce both ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro smartphones. Recently, one of the models visited Geekbench where the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 Plus processor was tipped. Now, ahead of the launch, a new leak reveals most of the key features of the ZenFone 7.

Asus ZenFone 7 Key Specifications And Features

The Asus ZenFone 7 new leak comes via ReaMeizu. As per the report, the Asus ZenFone 7 will be packed with an LCD display made by BOE. It is worth noting that its predecessor, i.e, the ZenFone 6Z also ships with an LCD panel. It was expected that the company could use an AMOLED panel considering it's a new flagship. The ZenFone 7 will have a 6.4-inch panel with an FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The smartphone will offer a standard 60Hz refresh rate instead of a higher 90Hz or 120Hz display. Since the display comes with an LCD panel, the company won't be integrating an in-display fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint scanner will be placed either on the side or rear panel. It is said to be manufactured by Goodix.

Additionally, the camera details of the ZenFone 7 have also been tipped via a tipster on Twitter. The Asus ZenFone 7 is said to feature a triple-lens camera setup. The company has already confirmed a flip camera design. The module is speculated to accommodate a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor.

Asus Zenfone 7 Specs.

•6.4 inch LCD BOE FHD+ Display With 60Hz Refresh Rate

•Goodix FP Scanner Present On Rear On Side Mounted

•Snapdragon 865 5G

•Triple Rear Flip Camera With Dual Led Flash

64MP Main Sony IMX686 + 12MP Ultra + Wide IMX363 + TOF

Source https://t.co/YzrWBfrCEH pic.twitter.com/A7AGDKLwX8 — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 19, 2020

The main lens will be combined with a 12MP Sony IMX 363 ultra-wide-angle sensor and an additional ToF sensor. Apart from this, the processor details have already been revealed via Geekbench. The device is likely to make use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage. The rumour mill has also indicated a 4,115 mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

via

Best Mobiles in India