Asus ZenFone 7 Key Features Revealed Via Multiple Certification Websites News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus ZenFone 7 series is said to be under development for some time now. The company is expected to launch the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone Pro both of which will be flagship offerings by the company. The standard model has cleared its certification from two mobile authentication websites which give us some clue about the hardware. Details are as follows:

Asus ZenFone 7 Certifications Details

The Asus ZenFone 7 has been certified via NCC which is a Taiwanese mobile regulatory authority. It has also cleared its certification from TUV Rheinland. It has been certified with the ZS670KS model number from NCC and as per the listing, it will feature a 6.7-inch display.

The panel type is not revealed, however, its predecessor, i.e, the ZenFone 6Z was launched with an LCD display. We might see a similar panel, however, an upgrade to AMOLED display would be one solid deal.

The NCC listing also suggests that the device will be launched with a 512GB inbuilt storage configuration. It can't be said at the moment if there will be additional microSD support or not.

Also, the device will offer connectivity options such as NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.0. That's all the NCC listing reveals in terms of Asus ZenFone 7's hardware. As for the TUV Rheinland certification, it was tipped by a tipster with user name the_tech_guy on Twitter.

As per the leak, the Asus ZenFone 7 will be powered by a 4,115 mAh battery. Also, it will have support for 30W fast charging. The leaks have suggested the device would likely retain the flip camera design as its successor. However, the camera specifications were not revealed.

Asus could launch the ZenFone 7 series packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. And both the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro are expected to be 5G enabled. But, these are just speculations and Asus is yet to give some clarification on the same.

source/ via

Best Mobiles in India