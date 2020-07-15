ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Asus ZenFone 7 Key Features Revealed Via Multiple Certification Websites

    By
    |

    Asus ZenFone 7 series is said to be under development for some time now. The company is expected to launch the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone Pro both of which will be flagship offerings by the company. The standard model has cleared its certification from two mobile authentication websites which give us some clue about the hardware. Details are as follows:

    Asus ZenFone 7 Gets Certified Via Multiple Platforms Online

     

    Asus ZenFone 7 Certifications Details

    The Asus ZenFone 7 has been certified via NCC which is a Taiwanese mobile regulatory authority. It has also cleared its certification from TUV Rheinland. It has been certified with the ZS670KS model number from NCC and as per the listing, it will feature a 6.7-inch display.

    The panel type is not revealed, however, its predecessor, i.e, the ZenFone 6Z was launched with an LCD display. We might see a similar panel, however, an upgrade to AMOLED display would be one solid deal.

    The NCC listing also suggests that the device will be launched with a 512GB inbuilt storage configuration. It can't be said at the moment if there will be additional microSD support or not.

    Also, the device will offer connectivity options such as NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.0. That's all the NCC listing reveals in terms of Asus ZenFone 7's hardware. As for the TUV Rheinland certification, it was tipped by a tipster with user name the_tech_guy on Twitter.

    As per the leak, the Asus ZenFone 7 will be powered by a 4,115 mAh battery. Also, it will have support for 30W fast charging. The leaks have suggested the device would likely retain the flip camera design as its successor. However, the camera specifications were not revealed.

    Asus could launch the ZenFone 7 series packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. And both the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro are expected to be 5G enabled. But, these are just speculations and Asus is yet to give some clarification on the same.

     

    source/ via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: asus news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 21:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X