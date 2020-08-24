Just In
- 30 min ago Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Vs Other Mid-range Smartphones Under Rs. 18,000
-
- 11 hrs ago Moto G9 India Launch Scheduled On August 24; Flipkart Listing Live
- 1 day ago Zebronics Zeb-Monk Review: Delivers Good Audio Output And Lasting Battery Life
- 1 day ago Oppo’s New Hybrid Optical Zoom Technology Reveals New Periscope Camera Design
Don't Miss
- News Why Rahul Gandhi not being at the helm is creating confusion within the Congress
- Movies Kushal Tandon Tests Negative For COVID-19; Says He Was Flooded With Congratulatory Messages
- Sports Bhaichung Bhutia says India target should be to regularly qualify for Asian Cup, Youth World Cups
- Automobiles 2020 Honda Jazz Arrives At Dealerships Ahead Of Launch: Will Rival The Tata Altroz
- Lifestyle Malaika Arora’s 5 Dramatic Yet Classy Fashion Statements That Left Us Absolutely Stunned
- Finance Aadhaar Authentication For New GST Registration Made Active From Aug 21
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In August 2020
- Education Atal Ranking 2020: Top 10 HIEs In ARIIA Rankings 2020
Asus ZenFone 7 Live Images Surface; Triple-Lens Flip Camera Confirmed
Asus is all set to take the wraps off its new flagship smartphone series called the ZenFone 7 two days from now. The ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro will be launching on August 26 in Taiwan. The company has been teasing the launch and features itself. The ZenFone 7's camera features have been doing rounds online for a while now. Just ahead of the launch, some live images have surfaced which confirms the presence of the triple-lens module.
What Do Asus ZenFone 7 Live Images Reveal?
The leaked live image of the Asus ZenFone shared on Twitter shows the real panel's design. The device can be seen donning a gradient panel with a triple-lens setup. The company seems to have taken some design clues from its predecessor, i.e, the ZenFone 6Z. The triple-lens setup with a flip design is one of them.
#zenfone7 #asus— 戴哥8888 (@daige8888) August 22, 2020
zenfone7 pic.twitter.com/WVt8yPii04
We already were aware of this feature as the company had already confirmed it officially. The company seems to have used a glass material for the rear panel. The device will come with a USB Type-C connectivity option and the power adaptor along with the cable is also shown in one of the images. Lastly, the Asus branding can be seen inscribed vertically below the camera setup on the back panel.
Asus ZenFone 7 Leaked Specifications
The Asus ZenFone 7 was recently spotted at Geekbench running on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. The leaks have suggested the handset to ship with at least 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.
The triple-lens flip camera module is tipped to pack a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary lens paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX363 sensor, and a ToF lens. The ZenFone 7 is said to feature a 6.4-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution. Also, a 4,115 mAh battery is said to keep the lights on.
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
34,990
-
17,499
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
77,800
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
35,899
-
45,999
-
11,228
-
5,990
-
53,920
-
1,04,999
-
56,914
-
8,850
-
9,999
-
74,790
-
43,130
-
21,500