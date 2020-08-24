Asus ZenFone 7 Live Images Surface; Triple-Lens Flip Camera Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus is all set to take the wraps off its new flagship smartphone series called the ZenFone 7 two days from now. The ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro will be launching on August 26 in Taiwan. The company has been teasing the launch and features itself. The ZenFone 7's camera features have been doing rounds online for a while now. Just ahead of the launch, some live images have surfaced which confirms the presence of the triple-lens module.

What Do Asus ZenFone 7 Live Images Reveal?

The leaked live image of the Asus ZenFone shared on Twitter shows the real panel's design. The device can be seen donning a gradient panel with a triple-lens setup. The company seems to have taken some design clues from its predecessor, i.e, the ZenFone 6Z. The triple-lens setup with a flip design is one of them.

We already were aware of this feature as the company had already confirmed it officially. The company seems to have used a glass material for the rear panel. The device will come with a USB Type-C connectivity option and the power adaptor along with the cable is also shown in one of the images. Lastly, the Asus branding can be seen inscribed vertically below the camera setup on the back panel.

Asus ZenFone 7 Leaked Specifications

The Asus ZenFone 7 was recently spotted at Geekbench running on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. The leaks have suggested the handset to ship with at least 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration.

The triple-lens flip camera module is tipped to pack a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary lens paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX363 sensor, and a ToF lens. The ZenFone 7 is said to feature a 6.4-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution. Also, a 4,115 mAh battery is said to keep the lights on.

via

Best Mobiles in India