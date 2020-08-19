ENGLISH

    Asus ZenFone 7 Official Teaser Out; Flip-Camera Design Confirmed

    By
    |

    Asus ZenFone 7 series is confirmed to arrive on August 26 in China. The company has also made the live stream page live on its official handle at YouTube. Until now, there was limited information available on its hardware. The smartphone even paid a visit to Geekbench where its processor details were revealed. Now, the company has officially confirmed one of the features which were tipped by the leaks as well.

    Asus ZenFone 7 Official Teaser Out; Flip-Camera Design Confirmed

     

    Asus ZenFone 7 Key Feature Teased

    Asus has shared a short video teaser on its Twitter handle. As per the teaser, the upcoming ZenFone 7 will retain the flip camera design as its successor, i.e, the Asus ZenFone 6Z. The latter grabbed the headlines last year with this unique camera design. The teaser video doesn't reveal any other specifics related to the upcoming handset. No camera specification or processor details have been shared.

    It is worth mentioning that the company has scheduled the ZenFone 7 launch event on August 26. The event will be live-streamed online via the company's official channel on YouTube. The device is set to arrive initially in Taiwan. As of now, Asus has not mentioned when it plans to bring its new flagship series in the global market. But, some information could suffice following the official launch.

    The ZenFone 7 recently paid a visit to the mobile benchmark website Geekbench where we got insight on its processor and benchmark performance. Going by the listing, the handset will arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. It could be a possibility that this could be the ZenFone 7 Pro model. Also, the device is confirmed to launch with Android 10 OS.

     

    The leaks have also pointed at a 6.67-inch FHD+ display. However, the panel type is not revealed. It predecessor shipped with an LCD display, therefore, it remains to be seen if there will be an upgrade or the same panel used on the ZenFone 7.

    Read More About: asus news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 14:04 [IST]
