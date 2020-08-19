Asus ZenFone 7 Visits Geekbench Ahead Of Launch; Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus has confirmed the launch of its new flagship ZenFone 7 series on August 26. The company will be launching the ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro, both of which are said to inherit the flip-camera design from its predecessor, i.e, the ZenFone 6Z. Now, one of the models has been spotted at Geekbench with an upgraded chipset.

Asus ZenFone 7 Pro Specifications Tipped Via Geekbench

The upcoming smartphone has been listed with the ASUS_I002D model number on Geekbench. The device is said to be one the ZenFone 7 models. Interestingly, the handset appeared on other mobile authentication websites such as NCC and TUV Rheinland with the same model number.

As for the features tipped via Geekbench, the smartphone will draw its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 1.80Ghz clock speed. The motherboard listed here is 'Kona'. This suggests that the ZenFone 7 or the ZenFone 7 Pro could be equipped with the Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.

The Geekbench listing also reveals 8GB RAM configuration. Sadly, there is no mention of the storage capacity. However, the presence of at least a 128GB model can't be ruled out. Furthermore, the handset is said to come pre-loaded with Android 10 OS.

The listing also gives insight on the ZenFone 7's benchmark performance.

In the single-core test, the device achieved 966 points, while in the multi-core test, the handset has scored 3283 points. That's all the key features of the ZenFone 7/ Zenfone 7 Pro that have been tipped by the Geekbench database.

We already know that the company will be packing the device with a flip camera setup as the ZenFone 6Z. The ZenFone 7 is further speculated to come with a 6.67-inch display. We are yet to get information on the other features. The company could tease some of its features in the coming days, considering the launch is around the corner.

