Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Officially Unveiled: What The New Flagships Offer?

Asus ZenFone 7 series has been officially announced in Taiwan. The ZenFone 7 and the ZenFone 7 Pro comes as Asus' new flagship smartphones. Both smartphones come with a 5G network connectivity and have top-notch hardware. The company had launched new smartphones via an online event hosted on its official YouTube channel.

Asus ZenFone 7 Series: What The Flagship Devices Offer?

Starting with the standard ZenFone 7 model, the device sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display delivers 700 nits peak brightness, a 90Hz refresh rate, and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

In terms of optics, the ZenFone 7 features a triple-lens camera module with flip design. It is equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor which is accompanied by a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP tertiary sensor. It offers 3x optical zoom and supports 8K and 4K video recordings as well. The same camera setup captures selfies as well.

The ZenFone 7 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with Adreno 650 GPU to handle all the processing at hand. The device comes with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage option. It runs on Android 10 OS.

Besides 5G network support, the device offers 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth connectivity. There is a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 30W fast charging tech keeping the lights on.

Moving to the ZenFone 7 Pro, the device features a same display panel as the standard model. Also, the camera setup is the same as the ZenFone 7. The major difference between both smartphones is the processor. The Pro model gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. It also ships with up to 8GB RAM.

However, it has an increased onboard storage capacity of 256GB. The storage on both smartphones is expandable via microSD card. Besides, the handset is powered by the same battery, i.e, a 5,000 mAh unit with 30W fast charging support.

Asus ZenFone 7 Series Pricing Details

The Asus ZenFone 7 will be retailing at TWD 21,990 (aaprox Rs. 55,638) for 6GB/128GB storage model, while the 8GB/128GB model TWD 23,990 (around Rs. 60,698). The Pro model is priced at TWD 27,990 (roughly Rs. 70,822) for the single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

