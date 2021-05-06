Asus ZenFone 8 Mini India Launch Confirmed; 4,000mAh Battery, 120Hz Display Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Asus is all set to launch the ZenFone 8 series globally on May 12. The series comprises three models - the ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Pro, and the ZenFone 8 Mini. However, the company is yet to announce their arrival in India. But thanks to the BIS listing, the India launch has been confirmed.

A Twitter user (@_the_tech_guy) has shared an image claiming the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini with model number ASUS_I006D is listed on BIS certification. Apart from this, the listing did not divulge any further details.

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Expected Design, Features

As far as specifications are concerned, the leaked renders and multiple certificates reveal its design and features. Recently, the leaked renders showed that the upcoming phone will come with dual cameras and an LED flash housed in a rectangular module. Upfront, there will be a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner of the screen to house the front camera sensor.

Besides, the volume rockers and the power button are said to be on the right edge of the device, a USB-C port and the speaker grille at the bottom, and the 3.5mm audio jack will be on the top of the device.

Other key details of the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini might pack a 5.92-inch AMOLED display with 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is also confirmed to run the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC which is rumored to pair with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB native storage.

Additionally, the ZenFone 8 Mini is expected to offer a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The dual-camera setup could pack a 64MP Sony IMX688 primary sensor along with a Cirrus CS35L45 amplifier.

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini: What We Think

The Asus ZenFone 8 Mini is said to be the most compact smartphone with premium features similar to the iPhone 12 Mini. Considering the features of the Asus ZenFone 8 Mini, we can see the phone will have a large battery compared to the iPhone 12 Mini. Besides, the phone will also run the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Despite having a small screen, some features like a flagship processor, large battery, 120Hz display might help the phone get a good place in the market.

