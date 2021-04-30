Just In
Asus ZenFone 8 Mini To Feature 16GB RAM, 4,000mAh Battery; Expected Launch, Price
Asus ZenFone 8 series is all set to make its debut on May 12. The company has started sharing teasers of its upcoming flagship series. The ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Ori, and the ZenFone 8 Mini are expected to hit the shelves powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G network support. A recent teaser poster also confirmed a punch-hole design for the ZenFone 8. The ZenFone 8 Mini has been tipped to be the compact variant in this lot with a 120Hz display A new leak has now surfaced hinting at the RAM and storage variants of the ZenFone 8 Mini.
ZenFone 8 Mini Configuration, Battery Details Leak
The Asus ZenFone 8 Mini is said to be launched in five different configurations. As per DealnTech, the company will be introducing this ZenFone 8 series variant with 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage, 8GB RAM+256GB storage, 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration.
This information falls in line with the previous leaks that suggested the ZenFone 8 series will feature up to 16GB RAM. Apart from the RAM and storage configuration, the battery capacity and fast charging speeds have also been tipped. The ZenFone 8 Mini will likely feature a 4,000 mAh battery which has a rated capacity of 3,835 mAh.
The smartphone will have 30W rapid charge technology. As for the other features, the previous leaks have suggested a 5.92-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, the remaining two ZenFone 8 models are speculated to pack a bigger display.
The punch-hole design has already been confirmed by the recent official teaser. The company is skipping the flip-camera design as the ZenFone 6 and the ZenFone 7 series. The ZenFone 8 Mini is expected to feature a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera.
The ZenFone 8 Mini will also be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor as its siblings, i.e the ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Pro. The device will ship with Android 11 OS. Currently, not much is known about the ZenFone 8 Mini, but the official teasers will likely give some more insight on the pricing as well as hardware soon.
