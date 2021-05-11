Asus ZenFone 8 Price Out Ahead Of Launch; Cheaper Than Rivals? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus ZenFone 8 series is all set to break covers on May 12 globally. The new flagship lineup will have three models including the ZenFone 8 Pro and the ZenFone 8 Mini beside the standard variant. The standard ZenFone 8 is confirmed to skip the rotating camera module and will feature a punch-hole design. Ahead of tomorrow's launch, the pricing of the standard ZenFone 8 has been tipped.

Asus ZenFone 8 Price Revealed Ahead Of Launch

The Asus ZenFone 8 prices have been tipped by 91Mobiles in association with leakster Sudhanshu. The publication has revealed the pricing of the European variant of the standard ZenFone 8. The device is said to carry a price tag of EUR 700 (roughly Rs. 62,400) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

The ZenFone 8 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity will be sold for EUR 750 (approximately Rs. 66,916). There is a top-end variant that has massive 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. This variant is said to retail at EUR 800 (Rs. 71,300 roughly). The report doesn't share any details on the pricing of the remaining variants.

Can We Expect Cheaper ZenFone 8 Pricing In India?

We are aware that the ZenFone 8 series is heading to the Indian market as well. The ZenFone 8 Mini recently cleared its certification via BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) in India. This suggests other variants will also tag along.

Since the aforementioned pricing is of the European variant, the exact Indian pricing of the ZenFone 8 would be hard to guess. This is because the European pricing is on the higher end when compared to Indian currency; hence the differences in the pricing.

There is quite a possibility that all the variants of the ZenFone 8 are tagged at lower rates in the Indian market. While the launch of Asus's new flagship smartphone series has been postponed in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, we still might get details on the Indian pricing in the coming days.

Asus ZenFone 8 Key Features

The Asus ZenFone 8's official teaser confirmed a punch-hole design instead of a flip-camera module as the previous generation models. However, the ZenFone 8 Mini is likely to retain this feature. The ZenFone 8 is expected to come with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor will be driving the ZenFone 8 series. The device will ship with Android 11 OS and have ZenUI skin on top.

A dual-camera setup at the rear is said to handle the photography with a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor and a 12MP wide-angle lens. The device will be backed by a 4,000 mAh battery that will take charge over a USB Type-C port and have 30W fast charging support.

Best Mobiles in India