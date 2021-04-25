Asus ZenFone 8 Series Launch Slated For May 12; Confirms Teaser Poster News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus will soon launch its new generation flagship smartphone series called the ZenFone 8. The ZenFone 8 Pro and the ZenFone Mini are said to make a debut alongside the standard ZenFone 8. The Geekbench database recently tipped the key hardware features of both ZenFone 8 series models. Now, the company has announced its official launch date.

Asus ZenFone 8 Series Official Launch Details

The Asus ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Pro will be launching on May 12th. The company has shared a teaser confirming the arrival of the ZenFone 8 series on the aforementioned date. The upcoming smartphone will flaunt a compact size and offer big performance as per the teaser.

Neither the design nor its features have been tipped by the official poster. But, if we go by the Geekbench database, then the ZenFone 8 will be driven by the Snapdragon 888 processor. This premium octa-core Qualcomm chipset has 5G network support, so we can expect the same from the ZenFone 8 series as well.

The Asus ZenFone 8 will be available with 16GB RAM and will ship with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. While the majority of the current flagships focus on a tall display, the ZenFone 8 series will have a compact variant.

The ZenFone 8 Mini is speculated to be the one to flaunt a compact 5.9-inch display. The ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Pro are expected to pack a bigger panel. The ZenFone 8 Mini has been leaked with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

It remains to be seen if the remaining variants will support higher QHD+ resolution or have the same FHD+ display. The screen resolution on the standard and the Pro variant could be the same, i.e 120Hz. As of now, only the ZenFone 8 Mini's features are known.

It is said to be equipped with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary camera along with an ultra-wide-angle sensor. We will likely come across some more details in the coming days. Also, it is not clear if the ZenFone 8 series would go official in India on May 12 or not. The company is yet to share details on the same.

