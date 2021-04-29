Asus ZenFone 8 To Ditch Flip Camera Module; Latest Teaser Confirms Punch-Hole Design News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Asus has started teasing its upcoming flagship ZenFone 8 smartphone lineup. The ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Pro, and the ZenFone 8 Mini are expected to be the variants slated for launch next month. Rumours were rife that the ZenFone 8 series will also bring along the unique flip camera module as its predecessors. However, that seems unlikely as the latest teaser poster shared by the company hints at a rather regular display design approach. The official launch date has already been confirmed.

Asus ZenFone 8 Launch Date, Display Design Confirmed

Asus has shared a new teaser revealing the design of the Zenfone 8. The teaser shared on Twitter shows a punch-hole display design with the camera cutout placed on the upper left. This puts rest to the rumours of a full-view design as the ZenFone 6 and the ZenFone 7 series. Both these lineups comprised a flip camera system to offer a full-screen view.

This teaser doesn't confirm which all variants will be announced and what all hardware we can expect. However, the previous teaser by the company hinted at compact design and powerful performance. Notably, the Asus ZenFone 8 series will go official on May 12. A dedicated product page is also live on the company's official website with the countdown running for the upcoming launch.

The ZenFone 8 series has also been spotted at Geekebench and going by the leaks, we can expect the Snapdragon 888 processor to power the new flagships. The ZenFone 8 Mini is said to be the most compact variant in the upcoming lot packed with a 5.92-inch FHD+ display that will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The standard and the ZenFone 8 Pro models will likely pack bigger displays. The former might be equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate. The ZenFone 8 series is expected to arrive with up to 16GB RAM and Android 11 OS. All the variants will come with 5G connectivity.

The standard ZenFone 8' camera hardware is said to comprise a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor at the back along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. This variant might feature a 24MP primary camera. We are also likely to see fast charging support, but the speeds remain unknown at the moment.

