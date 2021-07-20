Asus Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip India Launch Soon; Everything We Know So Far News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Earlier this year, Asus unveiled its flagship ZenFone 8 series on the global market. The brand introduced the ZenFone 8 Flip alongside the standard ZenFone 8 with high-end features like the Snapdragon 888 processor, up to triple-rear cameras with a 64MP primary sensor, and 30W fast charging supported battery. Until now, the company hadn't revealed any plans for the ZenFone 8 series India launch. However, the latest development hints at an imminent launch in the country. Check out the details:

Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip Official India Launch Confirmed

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Dinesh Sharma, Asus's Business Head, the company is gearing for ZenFone 8 series India launch. The company will be introducing both ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip soon in the country. However, no official launch date has been revealed .

As per the report, the company is still working on the logistics and will reveal the official launch date post that. A number of other factors are to be taken care of besides the logistics. As soon as the company figures it all out the ZenFone 8 series India launch date would be announced.

It is worth mentioning that the company has already dropped a fresh teaser backing this information. The teaser poster shared on Asus India's official website also hints ZenFone 8 series is coming soon. The company would likely update the launch date going forward.

Asus ZenFone 8 Series India Launch; Everything We Know So Far

The Asus ZenFone 8 series will have the same models, i.e ZenFone 8 Flip and the ZenFone 8 in India. While both smartphones will have the same set of internals as the global variants, their moniker would be different in the county. We might see the devices debuting as the Asus 8Z and Asus 8Z Flip.

This is considering the trademark issues with the ZenFone branding that has led the brand to launch previous-gen models with a different moniker as well in India.

Speaking of the features, both ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip are powered by the same Snapdragon 888 processor.

The standard model features up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the ZenFone 88 Flip has up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage option. Both units feature Android 11 OS. The ZenFone 8 Flip sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080p FHD+ resolution. It has a flip camera module that doubles up for both the selfie and the primary rear camera.

The setup comprises a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The standard ZenFone 8's camera specs include a dual-lens setup housing a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera.

This variant has a 12MP selfie camera upfront. The display here measures smaller at 5.9-inches. The E4 AMOLED panel has a 120Hz refresh rate and supports 1080p FHD+ resolution.

