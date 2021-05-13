Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 30W Fast Charging Go Official News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As expected, Asus has launched the ZenFone 8 series comprising of the ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip models. The latter has a motorized rear flip camera arrangement similar to the ZenFone 7. Moreover, both devices ship with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, Android 11-based ZenUI 8 custom skin on top, and much more. Let's dive into details.

Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip Price And Availability

The standard Zenfone 8 comes in three storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 16GB + 256GB. The base model will cost EUR 599 (around Rs. 53,300) and will be available for purchase in Obsidian Black and Horizon Silver color options.

On the other hand, the Asus Zenfone 8 Flip comes in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM option which is priced at EUR 799 (around Rs. 71,000). It comes in Glacier Silver and Galactic Black color options. Both phones can be purchased in Europe and Taiwan markets in the coming days.

At this moment, India's launch has got postponed for the ongoing pandemic. We expect the company will share launch details soon.

Asus ZenFone 8: Specifications

The ZenFone 8 has a 5.9-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus. The Snapdragon 888 5G SoC paired with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is a dual-camera setup that comprises a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with OIS support, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 4cm macro mode. Upfront, the phone has a 12MP front camera for selfies and videos.

Further, the device gets its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Other aspects include IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, Dual Cirrus Logic CS35L45 amplifier, three microphones with OZO Audio Zoom, Asus Noise Reduction technology, and more.

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip: Specifications

The ZenFone 8 Flip offers a larger 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2,400 X 1,080 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset also packs the same 30W fast charging; however, it ships with a 5,000 mAh battery.

For imaging, the ZenFone 8 Flip has a triple camera setup at the rear panel that houses a 64MP Sony IMX686 main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x digital zoom.

The triple rear cameras work as selfie cameras as well. The ZenFone 8 Flip also gets three microphones with OZO Audio Zoom, Asus Noise Reduction technology as the standard model. Lastly, connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port for charging.

