Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 India Launch Soon; What To Expect? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Asus introduced its latest ZenFone series smartphone called the Asus ZenFone 9 last month. The company is now reportedly planning to launch the device in the Indian market. According to reports, the brand will be releasing the Asus ZenFone 9 under the Asus 9z moniker in the country at some point later this month.

The Asus ZenFone 9 or the Asus 9z will be one of the first smartphones in India to flaunt the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. So, let's have a look at the features of the upcoming Asus offering in the country.

Asus 9z Will Have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The Asus ZenFone 9 or the Asus 9z offers Qualcomm's latest chipset called the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The processor on the device is paired with up to a massive 16GB of RAM. The phone comes in two storage models - 128GB and 256GB. There's also a more affordable variant of the handset that comes with 8GB of RAM. Software-wise, the smartphone offers ZenUI 9 that's based on Android 12.

Asus ZenFone 9 Design, Display Features

The Asus ZenFone 9 comes with a punch-hole design to house the selfie camera. There are minimal bezels on all sides, two cameras on the back, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The power button of the device supports various gestures like voice-to-text features, open notifications, scrolling web pages, and more. There's also IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. The device also comes with two stereo speakers to provide an immersive audio experience.

Talking about the display, the Asus ZenFone 9 has a compact 5.9-inch AMOLED screen that has a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The device also comes with a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9, HDR10+ content support, and a layer of the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Asus ZenFone 9 Camera, Connectivity, Battery Specs

For imaging, the Asus ZenFone 9 is equipped with a 50MP primary camera that utilizes the Sony IMX766 sensor. The phone also offers six-axis gimbal stabilization, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, which supports macro photography, dual PDAF, and 8K video recording. For selfies and video calling, the device provides a 12MP autofocus snapper that has the Sony IMX663 lens.

The connectivity features of the Asus ZenFone 9 or Asus 9z include 5G SA / NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, NFC, and the USB Type-C port. A 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support completes the list of specifications.

