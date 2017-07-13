Asus ZenFone AR India launch will happen today: Watch the live stream from here

Asus announced the ZenFone AR in January this year at the CES 2017 tech show. This smartphone is a Google Project Tango phone supporting both augmented reality and Daydream.

After many months of wait, the ZenFone AR is all set to be launched in the Indian market. Well, the smartphone will be unveiled at a press conference that is scheduled to happen in Delhi today at 2 PM. The company will also live stream the event on their official YouTube channel. So, those interested to know what the Asus ZenFone AR might have on board can catch up the action live from the video below.

It has already been announced that the ZenFone AR will be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. The online retailer has already put up a banner announcing the launch of the much-awaited Google Project Tango smartphone.

Notably, the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro is the first Google Tango smartphone to be released in India and is priced at Rs. 24,990. In fact, the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro is the first Google Tango smartphone to be launched ever but it doesn't provide support to Google Daydream. However, the Asus ZenFone AR, which is the second Google Tango smartphone supports Google Daydream as well. This, it offers support to both augmented reality and mobile VR.

Given that the Asus ZenFone AR ready, buyers can take advantage of the Google Daydream View VR priced at Rs. 6,499 in the country. Despite the fact that there are many flagship and high-end smartphones in India, we can expect this Asus smartphone to be an important one to hit the Indian market.