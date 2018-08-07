Asus ZenFone Live L1 Android Go smartphone launched in the US

Asus has taken the market by storm with the release of its ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone. The budget category smartphone offers a premium user experience and is packed with some powerful set of features. Now, it appears that the company wants to explore its options in the Android Go category as well. The Android Go program seems to be what most of the smartphone manufacturers are aiming for. Following this trend, Asus has also joined the bandwagon of the Android Go platform and has launched its own Android Go smartphone for the masses.

Asus has recently launched its first Android Go smartphone which is the ZenFone Live (L1) for the users in the US. The ZenFone Live (L1) is the company's compact entertainment-focused smartphone which is powered by Android Go. The company had made this announcement in an official press release.

The Asus ZenFone Live L1 is currently available for sale at a price range of $109.99 (Rs 7535 approx) on Best Buy. The company has also mentioned that the ZenFone Live (L1) will be available at select Best Buy stores later in the coming days. However, there is no information revealed by the company as to when the smartphone will be available in the other markets.

Also read, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 first impressions: Flagship experience at a budget pricing

The Asus ZenFone Live L1 features a 5.5-inch Full View 18:9 aspect ratio display. It is good to see that the device follows the latest trend of taller aspect ratio display. In the imaging department, the device sports an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo Go edition and has the company's custom ZenUI up top. The device comes with a dual-SIM support and is backed by a 3000mAH battery.

Most of the Android Go smartphone available in the market comes with basic Android features and packs low powered hardware. However, this is not the case with the ZenFone Live L1. The Asus ZenFone Live L1 is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor which is more powerful then what the rival smartphones offer. The majority of the Android Go smartphone which are available in the market currently usually packs a Snapdragon 2xx series SoC or the MediaTek processors. The Snapdragon 425 processor in the ZenFone Live L1 is coupled with 1GB of RAM which is sufficient considering the fact that it is an Android Go based smartphone. The device offers an internal storage of 16GB which can be further expanded via microSD card.